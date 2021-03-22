Thanksgiving, 2019. That is the last time Charlie and I saw our daughter, Heather Lou and our grandsons, Cosmo Jack and Brody Lee. We had our next trip planned for late March 2020. At least two trips to Plymouth, Massachusetts had been the norm. Sometimes three for me. The trio would then travel out in summer. They were long trips but we made it work — until March 2020. The last time I saw Cosmo Jack he was 16 and Brody was 8. We missed our youngest grandson’s entire ninth year of life. Now the boys are 17 (just a hair from 18) and 10. Many of you have similar circumstances — who would have ever thought this would happen?
Charlie and I got vaccinated and watched for news of Massachusetts lifting their very strict travel orders. Fourteen days after our last shot, to the day, Massachusetts lifted their travel orders to allow two states free access — Oregon and Washington! I bought an airplane ticket. Charlie is not fond of flying even in the best of times, doubly so during this covid mess; he opted to wait for May when we will drive cross country to see them. I didn’t have a choice, it had been long enough — I’m going. On March 17th, I landed in Boston. Let me tell you a little about the getting there experience.
I had an early morning flight out of Seattle, which meant we arrived the night before. The hotel was sparkling clean, the room heavily scented with the “fog” used to kill the virus. Ordered dinner in and it was terrible, but that was OK; too excited to eat properly anyway. I think Charlie was excited too. This would be the first time we were apart for way too long. He was looking forward to a little “me” time. The airport was sparkling clean. People were behaving well, things went smoothly, the crowds were missing. The airplane was sparkling clean, traces of “fogging” were in the air and smelled very nice. All was good. Arrival the same thing, one of the best air experiences I have ever had. Until I saw the selfie of Heather and myself taken at her home, I didn’t realize what effect that fog had on hair. Obviously it made my hair fuzzy and unruly and wild — there is no other explanation for how I looked. Ah well, small stuff.
Because it is tax season and Heather has a CPA firm, she was not able to meet me at the airport, but the car service was there. My driver’s name was Pattie. We were chit-chatting along, the drive is slightly over an hour, when suddenly she said, “I know you! I’ve picked you up before.” What? Pattie continued on, “A couple years ago, your daughter asked to ride to the airport with me to pick you up. I remember because she had packed champagne and raspberries to surprise you! You were coming out to help get her house ready to sell.” That was a surprise she remembered us, but we both tend to be chatty and Pattie has an excellent memory. When I told her this time we would be looking at homes for Heather to purchase, she asked me to keep her in the loop via a text because she wanted to know how it all turned out. When we pulled up, Heather recognized Pattie despite her mask and we all shouted “champagne and raspberries!” You probably had to be there.
Sixteen months evaporated in that first hug. The boys were finishing their week with their father, so it was just Heather and me which was perfect for the first two days of my visit. Amazingly, there were raspberries and Prosecco chilled and waiting. She had made little pizzas, we got into comfy clothes and settled in. Happy, so happy.
I checked in with the women in her office the next day. Kim has been with Heather from almost the beginning days of her firm and Kathy has been there only a couple years less. They are extended family and it was so good to see them. We had dinner at a favorite Mexican restaurant, the first time I have eaten in a restaurant since last March, and that night we talked about the antique home we would be seeing with a realtor in the morning. It was almost feeling “real” to be here. The tour of the home was amazing. Built in 1790, it is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The owners have updated and preserved this incredible house and I fell immediately in love. The grounds got Heather — beautiful and leading to the Assonet River. Rock walls, relics of an 18th century wharf, fruit trees, a gazebo — exactly what Heather has dreamt of and worked for her entire adult life. She made an offer which was accepted based on the inspection which is scheduled in four days. Fingers crossed.
On the third day of my visit, at 7 p.m., the boys arrived! Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh — who are these giants? First in the door was Cosmo — over 6 feet tall now and sporting planned facial hair. His dark eyes and hair and dimples were the same, but when I saw him last he was a large puppy with limbs all over the place. Now there was a man. It was the absolute best hug I have had in a long while. Brody came in a little shy but so tall! At 10, the hugging stuff was not on his list of favorite things to do but we high-fived and I tousled his hair and that was cool. It only took a short time for him to warm up and then we started chatting about Battlebots and Minecraft (Brody creates fantastical structures with surprising detail and hidden rooms) and everything else that came to mind. It surprised him that I loved Battlebots. This was something we had both found separately in the 16 months apart. We are both huge fans and it tickled me to hear him tell his mom that he couldn’t believe Grandma liked Battlebots. These are my boys. I have missed them so.
The next day Cosmo and I had a two-plus hour talk while Brody kept himself occupied and Heather was at work. It was a wonderful conversation. Not only do we hold very similar, almost identical views on world issues and politics but we could flow along on various topics without pause. I am so impressed by him. He is co-captain of his school’s baseball team and Charlie and I will be able to watch some games when we return in May. We may very well be here for his graduation, too. Cosmo received an incredible scholarship to Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire and it seems it will be a perfect fit. He was also accepted at Amherst College. He is leaning towards Franklin Pierce (yay!) with his final decision coming in the next weeks. Happy — so happy.
Schools in Massachusetts open full time in a couple weeks. I can see the effects of the schools being closed in both guys. Cosmo has the feeling of being cheated out of his senior year. Understanding why does not make it any easier but he is also resilient and is capable of the “big picture” viewpoint. Brody has used the company of a stuffed panda to help navigate the distance from others that remote learning fosters. He is all boy and tough as nails, but Noodles adds a level of comfort he finds necessary. We have always said Cosmo is the philosopher and Brody will run the world. That hasn’t changed very much — Cosmo leads with his heart and Brody was born with street smarts, but for now he just needs Noodles to help him out a bit.
Thinking about missing these three important people was so overwhelming that I avoided it, frightened to fall into a feeling of despair so acute it would be impossible to escape. Our daughter is a strong woman and capable of managing things very well. How she got through these last 16 months with no other family around besides the boys is remarkable. I am so happy she may have found her forever home and that she can see light at the end of this covid tunnel. Now that the separation is over, it is just like before. There was no need to reconnect, our connection was never broken. The pandemic has affected our lives but now it is just part of our shared experience. We are family, that has not changed and is now and forever true. What a relief. What a joy. Happy — so happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.