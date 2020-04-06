Dad left us when I was 13. My two older brothers had left home, so it was me, my sister and my mom. Dad took our only car, a decent Toyota they had just bought, but we had the rusty old Chevy truck once we cleared out all the empty beer cans that Dad left behind the bench seat. The smell of stale beer lingered for months, reminding me of our truck door opening against the curb outside of Meredith’s Dime Store or Dracobly’s, where beer cans would loudly cascade onto the sidewalk like tossed coins. I would make my frantic attempts to cram them back behind the seat before anyone noticed.
Out in the country on the South Fork of the Willapa River, our small house perched at the top of the river bank in the back of a muddy yard — the porch steps had been pulled off and sat sadly in the middle of the mud. Dad was going to pour new cement steps after he put a foundation under our house, but due to his quick exit, the small house was left teetering on steel jacks. The six of us grew up in the small two-bedroom house. My sister and I shared a small room. You had to go through our room to get to the one small bathroom and the other room that my brothers shared. Mom and dad slept in the living room on a hideaway bed. They never seemed to mind, but I didn’t know anyone else whose parents slept in the living room.
With dad gone, Mom was trying desperately to get on with the Weyerhaeuser cedar shake mill, the only gig in town that paid a living wage. So far no luck, but she’d march back into the front office again the next week and hound the boss. We never had food stamps, but Mom was thrilled when we were offered free school lunch tickets at Willapa Valley because of our low income. My sister and I, however, were not so eager to jump into this situation. We entered the school cafeteria in a line sliding our plastic trays along metal pipes. And it wasn’t frozen pizza or chicken nuggets with ranch, either. Martha, our fabulous cook, made everything fresh — creamy chowder made with freshly plucked razor clams from Grayland Beach — homemade bread — fresh tapioca. In line, holding my blue punch card, I held it out for Dorothy, the secretary and tormenter, to click a punch. My blue card was flashed in front of everyone’s yellow tickets. From behind the counter, Dorothy managed to mention the difference each time, making me feel more punched than the ticket. As if each time I approached, nervous and sweating, it was her responsibility to smile in a caring way and say, “Oh, yes, yours is a blue ticket, honey. So, it’s free.” So glad you could point that out, Dot. A few days of that and I’d had it. I wasn’t going to be one of those weirdos, either, that packed leftover meatloaf from the night before or a salami and cheese. So, my mom got a phone call from the principal informing her that her two girls were not eating lunch.
As if there were no end to my torture, the principal suggested that my sister and I work after school helping the maintenance manager (janitor). It was probably a community assistance effort to come to my mom’s rescue, given our lack of enthusiasm with the free school lunches and the attention that it brought. It was clear that we were a couple of very poor girls, so apparently, the principal and the janitor put their heads together to come up with this brilliant idea that we help out after school to pay for our lunches. I knew of no other kids at the school pushing mop buckets or carrying brooms. Maintenance for my sister and I, we learned that first afternoon, meant dragging a mop bucket on sliders with various cleaners hanging on the rim and pushing a commercial vacuum around floors and bathrooms. I called it the slop bucket as it reminded me of the galvanized bucket at home that we threw scraps in for the pigs. This one had a funnel in the middle to squeeze out the filthy gray water and mopped up pee from the floor in the boy’s lavatory. I must have looked like a character out of a Dickens novel with my paisley triangle bandana and sad moon face as I dutifully washed the naughty graffiti off the stalls that had been written and drawn with chalk stolen from the classroom.
I didn’t hate the work itself, really, once I threw myself into it, and our boss was kind. She was a “whistle while you work,” gum-snapping lady — nice enough. Her husband drove the school bus, and their son was one of the most popular boys in high school. If you could dribble a basketball or were big enough to be a linebacker, you were golden. He could do both, and as I was pushing my mop bucket down the hallway hoping to avoid any of the sporty types that stayed after school to practice, I ran smack into — we’ll call him “Jim.” He didn’t look at me as he dribbled the ball down the hall, but I wanted to plunge myself into that mop bucket and drown myself. I had been pretty good so far at ducking and tiptoeing past the gym windows, as though I were dodging through a paintball obstacle course. I watched the halls and peeked around doors before entering to make sure the coast was clear before I zipped through in my wet clothes, bucket in tow. I always tried to get the mopping job as opposed to the vacuum job. Mopping was less attention grabbing than vacuuming, because nothing shouts out “JANITOR IN TRAINING” louder than the scream of a commercial vacuum being pushed by a 14-year-old along the school’s tiled corridor. This job, however noble, made me feel a walking billboard advertisement as sure as if I were extending a cup and wearing a wooden placard around my neck reading “alms for the poor.”
We were janitors for a whole two weeks when mom informed us that she finally landed the job at Weyerhaeuser. She starting in what’s called clean up, the lowest job on the totem pole, as the first woman employee at the Weyerhaeuser shake mill. From then on, she came in the door with a hard hat and the glorious smell of cedar — today still my favorite. Full benefits for the first time in our lives! My sister and I immediately said good riddance to our slop buckets.
Sure, we felt like outsiders in the community — who wouldn’t? We were Johnny-come-lately transplants to the area. It’s hard to integrate into a community when you bring with you no relatives other than immediate family. My parents left their homes of Kentucky and Indiana before I can remember and moved to the Evergreen State of the Pacific Northwest. Therefore, I never knew my cousins or aunts or even my grandparents. Here, everyone seemed related to everyone. It captivated me — all the talk of my cousin this — my Aunt Judy — or my grandpa such and such. What’s that all about I wondered? And I felt my parents’ southern accents set us all apart from the Swiss Catholics in our community. I didn’t know what catechism was but when I saw all the troops on the school bus except me heading there — uh, count me in. I didn’t care if it was chanting bears dancing in a circle. Yes, please. I just wanted to belong like them and blend in. And what is this 4H business? I wanted a piece of that, too.
I wanted my dad to be at the Raymond Elks on Friday night and not on a bar stool at the Chester Club Oyster Bar in South Bend until 2 a.m. most nights. Or maybe the Swiss Hall, where the folks from Menlo to Frances threw one back. Though on a positive note, my sister and I were duly impressed that our dad belonged to a “club” when he said Chester Club. He was colorful. I’ll give him that. Bringing a pig to the Chester Club didn’t happen every day. When the Wagon Wheel Restaurant first opened in South Bend, Dad brought his own green onions because his tradition was to have fresh green onions and a dash of salt on the bare table for dipping with each meal. So as you can guess, having friends over didn’t happen often for me unless they were an ingratiated part of the family, fully vetted. I didn’t want one of my Swiss friends to come over and possibly see my dad secretly skinning a poached deer in the barn. We were a make-do family, after all.
But what I didn’t see then is that we were all transplants from other states and countries, bringing forth our rich traditions and religions. We all had difficulties. Every family does. It’s just that they had tatsch (Swiss pancakes) and dairy cows, while we had fried green tomatoes and ate deer meat. We were a colorful patchwork community that cared for one another. I had wonderful, real friends — many of them lifelong. I’m confident that the janitor and the principal had the best of intentions; I just didn’t understand that at the time. Riding on a school bus a few years later, sitting with a very popular girl that I had always envied, she looked into my eyes and said, “I always wanted to be you,” and I said, “I always wanted to be you!” We laughed.
