One by one, our senior class of 1977 was marched to the second floor and into the Willapa Valley High School counseling office to get guidance for our future from Mr. Sanchez. Rather than a discussion of our dreams, we were encouraged to read the book, “What Color is Your Parachute.” When it was my turn, I filled out the questionnaire of nonsense (I felt) contained in the book that was intended to lead me to my career. What did I want to be when I grew up? There was social science, technical work, office work, teaching, or maybe medical work? Hmm…nothing jumped out at me. After averaging out all the dotted Is and crossed Ts on the quiz, my printout for the future was inconclusive.
I was never one of those kids that proudly stated, “Veterinarian,” when asked what I wanted to be when I grew up. Fifty years later, the outcome is still inconclusive. I have never found a job I liked that paid a salary, only things that I liked to do creatively or for pleasure. As soon as there was the pressure to make money, my creativity and artistic desire was squelched. I felt only pressure. I don’t know why it had to be one or the other. Shouldn’t I have known how to do both? Am I a one-trick pony?
Thus, the inconclusiveness of the quiz was accurate for me. There was no category for “canning beets,” “picking ferns,” or “riding a horse through a field with no saddle.” Though I enjoyed plant identification and tromping through the old growth of the Willapa Hills, I had no desire to be a forest ranger or a botanist. There was no professional category for teaching your kids to read books or to finger paint. Getting married locally to a lumberjack and having children were not on the quiz either, though that is what most of my fellow classmates did. I had absolutely no interest in either of these prospects at 17. How can anyone really know what the future holds at age 17 or how they will feel in 10 years? What color was my parachute?
There was my stint as a young teen working at the Willapa Harbor Care Center helping out in the kitchen. Okay, this direction was not calling me. Then came the job that got me out of my shell somewhat — a most enjoyable job working at Bridges Inn in Raymond with Amelia Keller, who taught me the ropes from the ground up — how to fold napkins — how to arrange the silverware — not to touch the tops of glasses with my hands. Ewww, germs! I started green as a buss girl and then she taught me the skills for waiting tables, which came in quite handy over the years. I didn’t aspire, however, to become a professional waitress. It seems my life was teetering on a trajectory toward professional patchwork-ism.
I will admit I’ve had roughly 60 different money-making jobs throughout my life and never took any of them seriously. I’m not portending that this is a positive attribute, but it’s just my nature; always has been. As I went from waitress to bank teller, to medical transcriptionist, (to name a few) each job was simply a means to an end. My goal was to work as little as was economically necessary in order to pay the bills. Work for me was always watching the clock, waiting until I was free to spend time reading, foraging in the woods, or discovering new parks. I wasn’t lazy; I just was never suited to punch a clock. Within minutes of sitting down to a computer at a job, my glazed eyes would need toothpicks to hold them open. So, why would I have ever considered becoming a medical transcriptionist when my attention span for sedentary work was less than five minutes? I’ll never know.
In college I finished an AA degree in Seattle and a few other degrees, but rather than transferring to a university, I began taking classes out of pure enjoyment, working only to support those pleasures. I was taking pottery, figure drawing and art history. I loved learning.
Stupidly, I was not interested in a 401K. It wasn’t something my parents taught me. It’s not how they rolled. Had it been affordable, being a college student would have been close to the top on the list of future occupations. I guess I marched to the beat of a different drum — a beat here — a beat there. Career? Couldn’t find one. Alas, the bills had to be paid.
One thing I did learn, though, in my early 20s. Three nights of work at the House of Pizza on Aurora paid more than my downtown job on the 25th floor of the Seattle Rainier Tower working full-time for New York Life Insurance dressed in heels. My routine was — up at 4:30 a.m., jog in the dark to Green Lake and back to my apartment — hop the #11 bus on Roosevelt to be dropped off on Fifth Avenue. After work, walk to Third in front of the post office, hop the jam-packed Metro, and crowd ass to elbow with all the other commuters until being dropped off back onto Roosevelt at 5 p.m. Rinse and repeat. This got old very quickly.
Slinging pizza three nights a week left me with more free time on my hands for artwork, adventure, and riding my bike to Green Lake and through the U-District. Plus, I didn’t mind waiting tables. I was content. It was like an introductory class in human sociology. I could chat with the customers, and hear their stories if they wanted to share them. Sometimes they wanted to hear my story. Like what are you doing besides this? (a particularly popular question). Sometimes “this” was all I was doing — life exploration 101. Nope — not on the list of careers in “What Color is Your Parachute.” I’ll give this period in my life the enchanting color purple.
Then there was a magic moment when suddenly my world changed. My daughter was born. I finally figured out that my parachute was going to be very multicolored. This is what I wanted and all that I wanted I wanted to spend every waking breathing moment with the color of this child. Add the beautiful blue of my son two years later and I needed nothing more. My life was the red glitter of Dorothy’s ruby slippers.
Finally, for the first time in my life, I had a job where I wasn’t watching the clock. It was a job that I never took for granted and woke to every morning to with a spring in my step. I could throw away the toothpicks. Working in any other field was never a color in my parachute. So, there it was. I found it. I wanted to be a mom for my job for-ever. I would watch over their sleeping faces, though, and cry softly knowing full well that my job would only last for a limited amount of time. My job consisted of going to the library with my kids and picking from folktales in the children’s section — always the ones that had a moral to the story like Otto the Carp or Tiki-Tiki-Tembo. It was looking for rainy day activities, refer-ring to a blue book from a garage sale entitled, “Things to Do,” that sat on our bookcase. When we drew a blank, we sprawled out on the carpet face down flipping through its pages. We would settle on, “How to Make Homemade Snow Globes,” or, “How to Make Amazing Peanut Butter Edible Play-Doh.” It was museums and plays and walks to the park that made this shiny brilliant silver color a part of my life.
Over the years, my parachute became Dolly Parton’s coat of many colors with all shades interwoven in colorful strips. There was a section of the quilt my mom made from the scraps left over from all the clothes she had sewn for our family living in South Bend. There is a square of delicate floral yellow from the pants she made me in 5th grade when girls were allowed to wear pants to school for the first time at Lebam Elementary. There was the denim blue of the western shirts my mom sewed for my dad that he proudly donned at the Chester Tavern.
My parachute would be woven with pieces of my dead son’s blue plaid shirt that matched the complexity of his sparkling eyes, and the soft pink pieces of baby blanket for his children that will never be born. There would be a square of the olive green corduroy pinafore from my daughter’s 2nd-grade class It would have pink leather for the fringed moccasins she wore when she was six. My parachute would also have pink from the cherry blossoms on the trees at the University of Washington in the springtime when I would take my kids on their own personal field trip, once a month pulling them separately from school to go on adventures of learning and life. Add white from Snoqualmie Pass where we took our mountain bikes up the lift, bumping and hopping as we rode down the back of the mountain, stopping to slide down the snow-packed ice in the summer heat. The primary red and yellow of life jackets would call out as we floated down the powerful Pilchuck River in Snohomish.
There is black ink, still wet, that spilled and runs the length of the parachute for the pain of my husband’s tragic years of suffering and death from MS. And then there is the nautical blue of Brian. Steady as she goes. In the right sunlight, there would be a rippling rainbow of pastel glitter from Oregon’s Clackamas River with my son’s reflection watching over me.
And the whole colorful parachute would smell like stale beer.
