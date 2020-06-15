I attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Raymond on Friday and a few things happened.
First, and I am not being facetious, we only got flipped off 10 times. One of the first things I said when we began walking from 8th St. was that I planned on keeping a tally of middle fingers and/or shouted expletives.
When the first one came about two minutes in, I thought I was going to lose track by the time we reached the courthouse. Against all expectations, they were few and far between. Passersby fit into at least one of four groups: angry, supportive, apathetic, and/or filming. My friends and I spent quite a bit of time trying to distinguish between different honks. “Do you think they’re on our team?”
Secondly, there was a surprising disparity in the ages of supporters. Most of us who were walking were pretty young (it was a pretty long walk), but the drive-by supporters tended to be much older than I anticipated. I’d guess that most middle fingers and four-letter-words came from 40- to 60-year-olds — Gen Xers — and supporters were the bookends.
I’m not sure why this was the case, but I can only imagine that the older generation remembers the Civil Rights movements and the assassination of MLK Jr., and events like that will continue to inform an opinion for a lifetime.
So Boomers… maybe we’ve been a little too hard on you guys lately.
Third, maybe Raymond and South Bend aren’t as conservative as I thought. I’m sure that some of the honk-supporters were from out-of-town (I saw multiple Oregon license plates), but I was pleasantly surprised at how many people attended and impressed by those who took the initiative to organize the event.
And finally, we’ve got some good police officers around here. I am assuming that some of the officers who were tasked with escorting us were annoyed at having to protect a group that included a “defund police” sign… but they were there. I want to send out a special thank you to Raymond Police Chief Chuck Spoor for being there from start-to-finish and working directly with the organizers.
I won’t deny that I was initially skeptical about going. I assumed the crowd would be small and even wondered if it would actually happen. I really didn’t know if a march in Raymond was going to make any difference.
Ultimately I decided I didn’t want to be a hypocrite — a Twitter activist — and that while taking a stand in a small town may seem trivial when compared to the thousands of activists marching across the country, making yourself visible in a small town may be even more important.
