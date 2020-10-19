A reader took issue with my last column and I am the better for it. Their suggestion that my writing was better suited to a diary entry helped me realize that my monthly column was exactly that; a diary of the north end of the peninsula (with a touch of the county too). Writing about the people, places, happenings and landscape of the villages surrounding my home town of Ocean Park, describes my subject matter perfectly… thank you for the insight.
Every small town has its favorite gathering spots. Cafes, coffee shops and community centers are usually high on the list of places to meet with friends. I recently had the opportunity to spend time with three wonderful people representing such places: John Vale is the president of the Peninsula Senior Activity Center, Sharon Larsen owns the the Berry Patch restaurant and Colleen Smith is the owner of Adelaide’s Coffee House/Tapestry Rose Yarn Shop. I asked them for their thoughts on how people are managing the isolation and loss of social events during the pandemic.
Peninsula Senior Activity Center
In normal times, the Peninsula Senior Activity Center provides multiple opportunities for people to gather and enjoy games such as bridge, pinochle and chess and share other common interests as well. Their extensive lending library and DVD check-out options are still available, in fact, during our conversation in the library, two people came in to find books. Yoga, tai chi and Zumba classes still take place in a limited participant capacity, but since the pandemic, many other social events have been shut down. That includes the popular dinner and breakfast dining options.
Under the direction of John Vale, a retired speech therapist who was also a caterer for over 30 years, PSAC designed a dinner and lunch take-out program. The idea was to provide a meal large enough that the leftovers could cover additional meals and to plan it so that the $10 or $12 fee would cover all costs. When donations came in, the center was able to provide free dinners to many who were suddenly without meal assistance programs due to the shut down. In April, May and June, the number of meals each week topped 225, 85 of which were donated.
“We have a lot of what I call fragile seniors”, said PSAC President John Vale. “Widowers and those in a very high risk category are especially feeling the isolation. Someone had to help these people out.”
In those early months, many people picking up their pre-ordered meals also wanted to chat. Vale and his volunteers quickly found a solution to fill their need to connect. By directing the “chatty” cars away from the pick-up line, a volunteer could continue the conversation. Important to note that in those early months, it took 17 volunteers for each meal service. Currently, take-out dinners are offered on the 3rd Thursday of the month and lunch options have a varied schedule. Their popular breakfast meal was not able to transfer to the take-out program, but recent adjustments to the governor’s dining guidelines are promising. Vale is researching the possibility of starting it again.
“I am feeling hopeful”, Vale said about the members’ ability to adapt to all the changes. “When something happens that I don’t like, I know I need to do something to change it.”
The Berry Patch
Sharon Larsen has owned The Berry Patch for 24 years. During the time restaurants were shut down to dining, many Berry Patch regulars called to find out when they would be open again and many offered help to “hurry” the reopening along.
“Some of our regular customers would be here three times a day,” said Larsen. “They knew there would be someone here to talk to. Our staff recognizes them and knows their likes and when there is a take-out order, they know the cars of people who need a little extra help.”
As we talked, Larsen rolled silverware… one of the glamorous tasks owning a restaurant brings. Her thoughts turned to the community and she mentioned how pleased she was to see kids returning to school.
“Seeing their happy faces as they go back to school is wonderful. It’s not only adults who miss friends, children do too.”
Norma and Ed Nash were finishing their breakfast of pancakes. They have lived in Surfside for 15 years and have favorite spots they frequent.
“We are picky where we go,” said Norma. “We make sure they are sanitizing tables and doing what needs to be done. We would be foolish not to take all the precautions into consideration.”
They spoke of missing their kids, and of keeping their home as a haven by not having friends over. To make up for some of the missed social contact, they meet friends at favored dining spots. Overall, they are coping.
“Having an end date would make it easier to deal with”, said Norma. “But you have no choice, you have to adapt.”
Full Circle Café
Colleen Smith has been in business on the peninsula for 41 years. Many of her customers are family affairs, often including grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren. There is a depth to the relationships Smith has with many of her long time customers that surpasses business.
“This is not everyone’s cup of tea,” Smith said referring to her combination coffee house and yarn/arts business. “It really is about finding people who come to your place of business because you or something you offer resonates with them,”
For years, people frequented Full Circle Café and Tapestry Rose Yarn Shop on the Ocean Park beach approach. When the move up Bay Avenue to the Taylor Hotel was made several years back, they followed. Many groups used the largest tables at Adelaide’s Coffee House/Tapestry Rose Yarn Shop to meet on a weekly basis. This all stopped when Covid-19 reared its ugly head.
“The midweek, morning groups helped keep things going during the off season,” said Smith. “We also had fiber art classes, talks by local writers and porch artisan sales. Once we were able to open, some groups started to come back. They would order beverages and light food and take them outside on the porch… some of the men’s groups brought their own lawn chairs and everyone wore a mask. They found a way to socialize within their cliques.”
But there were also challenges. Although mentioning the instances were few, there have been some difficult moments throughout the pandemic.
“I think wearing a mask gives certain people the feeling they can behave badly,” said Smith. “They seem to lose some sense of filter and small events are blown out of proportion. And those set in their ways are having the hardest time.”
Moral of the story
Three different perspectives on the impact the pandemic has made on people’s social lives. One worked on filling a need, another brought community interaction to the conversation and the last looked into what sparked not the best of behavior. But all three had the exact same answer when I asked how can people best cope?
All three said, “Go outside, enjoy the sunsets and sunrise, go for a walk and get out of your head.” Almost word for word, each had the same recommendation. Taking personal responsibility for your safety was also on their list. Being flexible, turning off the news and keeping open to different ideas was also mentioned. Smith added the importance of a creative outlet and Larsen spoke about how lucky we are to go through this in a relatively safe place compared to the cities. For Vale, actions speak louder than words…help someone. And from me, be kind. No one is loving this but we can still be kind.
