Almost 20 years ago I found broken shards of emerald-colored glass clutched in the dense brown clay of my favorite neighborhood path. One piece bore a patent date of 1893. Looking around, I spotted a couple small broken insulators high overhead on the rough trunk of a mature hemlock that must have only been a skinny youngster when they were mounted.
They once held thin copper telephone wires above North Head Lighthouse Road, a log and plank affair hewn from the nearly impenetrable woods that once blanketed the hills between Ilwaco and the newest of the Peninsula's two lighthouses, dedicated in 1898.
In the process of installing new water and sewer lines between Ilwaco and Cape Disappointment State Park back around 2003, the overgrown lighthouse road was cleared of man-high ferns and a logjam of fallen branches. Its trailhead is on State Route 100, again camouflaged by undergrowth. I recently restored a narrow lane through the tangle of salal and elderberries. After a short jog across SR100 it joins up with the paved trail that parallels the modern highway through more mature woods to North Head.
Back when the old forest road was first cleared, it was a little red corgi streaking along beside me investigating earth-colored frogs and plump chipmunks on the footpath. This past Sunday, half-year-old puppy Leif was my companion on an ascent through this rare remnant of local old-growth forest, now owned by the National Park Service.
This fall, spiders hang everywhere on their webs, waiting to harvest passing insects. Don't try this trail if you're least bit arachnophobic.
We're blessed to live in a place with plenty of woods, but there's a monotony to some of them, as might be expected of forests planted in expectation of harvest. Corporate tree farms have all the scenic and spiritual value of really tall cornfields.
But the forest along North Head road was justly famous in its time, often pictured on postcards of 120 years ago — families riding on horse-drawn wagons or walking in their bonnets like tiny pixies in a land of giants. Little is left, but there are enough wild old ones on the road's south side to at least fuel an illusion of primordial wonder.
My taste for wilder trails continues in the immediate vicinity of the lighthouse, where I've always preferred the narrow sidewalk that hugs the north side of North Head. It's often a riot of 'big root' vines, glorying in this fall's lingering warmth. Also called wild cucumber, the aptly named big root sends its runners dozens of feet away from a soccer ball-sized underground tuber, whose bitter juice the Chinook once used to treat kidney trouble. Gale-blasted dwarf Douglas firs hang onto the cliffs, where I pause to examine the ocean's marching swells and the light's elegant curves.
The well-restored keepers' houses look like seaside mansions. But the spectacular setting wasn't enough to save a keeper's wife, who is said to have been driven mad by wind, loneliness and who-knows-what-else before casting herself into the waves.
Heading back across the highway, hungry for dinner and stepping up our pace, I keep a watch for this fall's noisy pack of local coyotes, who would love nothing better that to grab my little dog for their own meal. If any stalked us Sunday, they chose to silently melt back into the thick brush.
We swiftly made our way east, treading the ancient road home.
