North Head Road

A postcard from around 1905 depicts a young woman traveling on North Head Road between Ilwaco and North Head Lighthouse. A secluded reminant of the old forest survives.

 MATT WINTERS COLLECTION

Almost 20 years ago I found broken shards of emerald-colored glass clutched in the dense brown clay of my favorite neighborhood path. One piece bore a patent date of 1893. Looking around, I spotted a couple small broken insulators high overhead on the rough trunk of a mature hemlock that must have only been a skinny youngster when they were mounted.

They once held thin copper telephone wires above North Head Lighthouse Road, a log and plank affair hewn from the nearly impenetrable woods that once blanketed the hills between Ilwaco and the newest of the Peninsula's two lighthouses, dedicated in 1898.

