My happy boy, so rich in innocent doggish enthusiasm, died June 1st at the generous age of 15 years and two months.
Duncan fully inhabited his life. In the way of all good dogs and decent people, we made each other better. In his own sweet, smelly, tangly way, he made every day better — politely pointing out porcupines and stepping around the chorus of brilliant copper-colored frogs that hop along the ancient forest trail where we so often walked.
To me, he will always be a mythological hero, someone who hated getting even his ankles wet in the ocean and yet who was brazenly unafraid of bears ten times his size. A humble descendant of Irish farm dogs, the only things that might have made his life better are a few sheep to boss around and a warren of reckless rabbits in a field down the way. As it was, we had only a few truly exciting adventures, interspersed with thousands of blessed walks. I once calculated that if we had walked in one direction, we would have reached Tierra del Fuego and be halfway home again.
I mourn him, deeply, but rejoice in how he will forever inhabit our world's unending paths of imagination and wonder.
Tending to him as his health declined was one of the greatest honors of my life. While I share in the grief of all who must assist our well-loved companions at life's end, it's consoling to know that I was steadfast in this sacred duty. As I carried him in my arms as a puppy, last week I bore him to the place where his bones will rest forever, embraced by the earth that sustains us all. There is no higher obligation than caring for all the people and creatures we love at every stage of their passage through life.
I spent 15 years feeling guilty about a gentle swat I once gave him for defiantly piddling on the office carpet right in front of me, but hope I repaid him by tending without (much) complaint the many equally innocent messes he left for me in his final year.
He often said he loved me — snuggling close in the morning, even though he was emphatically not a lap dog. And I petted and spoke words of love and encouragement to him. Sometimes, this verged close to superstition, as if I could load him up with affection to carry with him into whatever void awaits us all. More often I did so simply because loving one another — fellow humans and all living witnesses to creation — is really all we can do with our precious time. Part of me believes that these little threads of goodness come together and make the fabric of existence stronger and kinder.
If I am remembered, please remember Duncan, too. Our lives are entwined forever. It was a privilege to know him and to be his human friend. Years ago, I asked that if I died before him, he should be allowed to spend time with my body, in the hope he would recognize that I didn't leave him by choice. It was unbearable to imagine him always wondering why he had been left behind. I'm so happy to have successfully stewarded him completely through a life spent savoring the million wild smells and sights here on this untamed coast.
As he suffered his stroke last week, I found him nestled up with his shaggy head resting on a jacket I wore on our walks. As he departed into eternity I spoke into his ear of deep affection and cowardly bears and sunlit paths.
If our highest purpose is to love and be loved, then Duncan was truly a king among living creatures. His kisses will make us smile forever. And if our brief time is best spent witnessing the wonders all around us, his honey-colored eyes drank everything in with unflagging curiosity and courage. He was a very good little soul.
