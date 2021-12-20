"Gloria: In excess this day! Oh!" were the lyrics I innocently warbled as a boy in the comfortably worn choir bay of a historic Episcopal church up in the Wyoming mountains, dark warm pews polished to a pure smoothness by generations of faithful hands and bottoms.
I figured Gloria must be some famous celebrity friend of God's, perhaps the very same girl who starred in Van Morrison's 1965 hit: "You know she comes around here; At just about midnight; She make ya feel so good, Lord; She make ya feel all right; And her name is G-L-O-R-I; G-L-O-R-I-A (GLORIA!); G-L-O-R-I-A (GLORIA!)..."
My misconception lasted pretty much intact from then until yesterday, when a bit of internet research revealed the real words to "Angels We Have Heard On High": "Gloria in excelsis Deo," translates into "Glory to God in the highest," the song of the angels at the birth of Jesus.
Mystery always holds more appeal for me than certainty. Confident belief in a deity somehow minimizes what properly ought to be beyond human understanding, the art work presuming to know the thoughts of the artist.
To me, God is found less in the words of the physical Bible — noble and inspired though they may at times be — than in the crackling atomic void between its molecules. I perceive the universal spirit residing in open spaces, hidden in plain sight, tiny as the gulf between the pages of a closed book and as infinite as sky that sweeps up into the darkness beyond a campfire.
Sitting with my face to the warmth of a blaze after a Spam-and-beans dinner in some high-mountain valley, it's always seemed as though somewhere out beyond I could hear a faint murmur of the "Angels we have heard on high; Sweetly singing o'er the plains; And the mountains in reply; Echoing their joyous strains." I do think the rocks remember the truth of their creation, just as the dark sky remembers the dawn.
Kindergarten songstress
Since Halloween, my girl Elizabeth ("I'm not little!") and I have been listening to Christmas carols on the pickup's cassette player on our drive to the kindergarten bus stop. After "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," she stretches her toe to reach the rewind button from her safety seat, and uncannily stops the tape at my favorite.
I'm not sure, but she may love Jesus even more than Santa. "Who's taller, Santa or Jesus?" she asked me the other day. After a long pause, I told her I figured they were about the same size, but she would have none of that. "Jesus is definitely bigger."
All last week, she sang me Gloria, her sweet version capturing the essence of the song's spirit, if not its every musical nuance, a few extra swoops thrown into the melody's lovely downward spiral. She said she'd sing it at her Christmas program, but I believed she was just imagining some extemporaneous show for daddy, a plan that would dissolve in the reality of the event.
Her mom and I found second-row seats, and were thrilled as teenagers at our first rock concert when Elizabeth and her classmates made their appearance. A few minutes later, I smiled in surprise as all the school students began "Angels We Have Heard On High."
Then, alone among the kindergartners, Elizabeth stood to her feet. Even amongst a hundred childish voices, I'm sure I could make out hers, singing just for me.
And I joined her, and the angels, in rejoicing in the generosity and mercy of the Christmas spirit.
Whatever you believe, I wish you a merry Christmas. Always watch for wonderful gifts of the most unexpected kind.
