"Hey, wait! Stop! What are you doing? Goddammit, that's my wife and kids in the corner! I just walked here from Romania to rejoin them. No! Don't put me outside, there's gangsters out there! Nooooo!"
Surely I'm not the only one who imagines elaborate backstories for the innocent refugee spiders my wife has me deport from the bathroom to the outdoors. For some reason they all have heavy East European accents.
And then there's our cat's increasingly snotty attitude as the days meld into weeks of having too many — or any — humans in the house.
"Take your stale kitty treats and shove them up your anal glands, you insipid ape," I distinctly hear her wanting to tell me, as she turns away from my meager offerings in undisguised disgust.
Outdoors, beyond the windows of our padded cells, other small dramas unspool before our eyes. An obese, tailless raccoon waddles by. I rush out to warn the neighbors' saucy little red hen. Stuffed with dog food from someone down the street who's certain the entire coastal ecosystem will collapse unless she feeds it — all of it — the raccoon obliviously drags its belly along, only hunting for a patch of sunshine for a nap.
The residents of Chipmunk City go about their business on our hillside, their lives no less significant than ours, fearing not coronavirus but weasels. Do they tell their pups scary stories about the silent slayers that come creeping through the night? Naw, that'd be irresponsible parenting. No, they watch old "Chip and Dale" cartoons, which for them are the pinnacle of civilization, revered like the French do Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin.
Other than regarding me with deep terrier-ish suspicion anytime I yell at him to get out of the way of speeding bicyclists on Discovery Trail, Duncan rarely has much to say. Known as "Duncasaurus Rex, king of the duncasaurs," when he's being hardheaded, most of the time I tell him he's the best of the good-boy terriers, the finest dog ever. Having just turned 13, I insist he's got to go on living at least through the end of this crisis. I don't need any more heartbreaks.
I've been growing a beard the last 10 days or so, and it's getting to the scraggly stage at which I've always given up and shaved it off. Might try to see it through this time. But I always bear in mind the incident many years ago after I started one and a child mistook me for a ticket-taker at the County Fair carnival. The next day I shaved and bought new clothes. Nothing against hardworking carnies, but that's not the look I'm going for. Speaking of which, the hit Netflix documentary "Tiger King," about a bunch of lowlifes who collect tigers the way others collect house cats, is an entertaining peek inside some screwed-up lives.
Other than watching my hair grow — and actually staying busy running an ambitious newspaper from home — I've been spending too much time watching the bad news, often while simultaneously scrolling through Facebook. My favorite Facebook quarantine meme so far today: "Lockdown Update: Today I melted an ice cube with my mind just by staring at it. It took a lot longer than I thought it would."
Another popular Facebook saying that's made the rounds in recent days goes, "I always said I didn't have time to clean the house. That wasn't it." Ours isn't too bad a mess — neither of us likes clutter — but there still are plenty of things I could be doing in my off hours instead of idling along on social media. There are the famous Russian novels and the fairly new translation of "The Tale of Genji" that I always figured on getting around to reading during some long convalescence. Now, I'm convalescing without even being sick, but still not quite bored enough for Tolstoy.
Then there's the long interview with my grandmother I've been meaning to transcribe. Centering upon helping her blind father deliver horse-drawn wagonloads of groceries to the Wind River Indian Reservation in the bleak years around World War I, it covers hard times the likes of which I hope we never see again. That was some honest-to-goodness poverty. We're spoiled rotten in modern America. We can stand an attitude adjustment, but I hope for my daughter's sake that it isn't too appalling.
For light entertainment, I thoroughly recommend the television streaming service Acorn. You can subscribe to it on its own or via Amazon Prime, which I think may have a 30-day free trial going. But even at full price, it's only $5.99 a month and has a deep inventory of fantastic English, Irish, Australian and European shows — enough to see you through months of lockdown. Probably its most famous offering is "Doc Martin," a long-running comedy about a misanthropic London surgeon transplanted into an eccentric Cornish village after he develops a phobia to blood. Also in the medical line, the Australian drama "The Heart Guy" is a much funnier, less frenetic "Gray's Anatomy." "800 Words," about a newspaper columnist in New Zealand, has obvious appeal to me. Right now, we're binging "The Schouwendam 12," a Dutch murder mystery. I know Acorn sounds snobby, but you'll thank me if you try it.
Last but certainly not least, there's eating. The baking. Oh my God, the baking. If it weren't for strenuous daily hikes on these steep hills around the cape, I'd have to start thinking about having a wider doorway cut into the house. There's "The Great British Bake Off" cookbook I got for Christmas, loaded with temptations like Lemon & Blackcurrant Drizzle Steamed Pudding. There are the macarons I've promised myself to master — mostly 'cause I'm a sugar addict, but symbolically in honor of St. Jean de Luz and my beloved Basque Country, hit so hard by coronavirus.
This is a time for simple, life-sustaining comforts, and bread is one of the best. Here's a family recipe I want to share for English muffin bread — something of my mom's that always brings her strongly to mind. It's remarkably easy, but has one complication in the form of calling for three old-fashioned one-pound coffee cans to bake the loaves in. Mine are ugly old heirlooms, but maybe you have some in your garage, or can substitute similarly sized baked bean cans or something.
Ingredients:
2 packages active dry yeast
2T sugar
1C warm water
Cornmeal: about a quarter cup
1t salt
5C all-purpose flour
1 1/2C warm milk
1/2t baking soda dissolved in 1T water
In a large mixing bowl, combine yeast, sugar and warm water. Let stand 15 minutes until puffy. Use cooking oil to grease the insides of three one-pound coffee cans and then coat with cornmeal. Mix 3C flour, a cup of the milk, the salt and soda water into the yeasty sugar water. Gradually add the remaining flour and milk, forming a batter-like dough. Split this evenly between the three cans. Let the dough rise in these in a warm place until it rises about half an inch above the top of the cans — about 45 minutes. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until the tops brown.
In closing, try to avoid doing as I do, picturing that innocent yeast — living creatures one and all — dying in a hot cataclysm. Like drowned Atlantis, their civilization rose to glory only to be destroyed in an instant at the whim of a capricious god. But my oh my, are they ever so delicious with melted butter and raspberry jam.
Matt Winters is editor of the Chinook Observer and Coast River Business Journal. He lives in Ilwaco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.