It isn’t there anymore. Cousin David noticed right away. Probably within an hour or two. Nyel’s beloved old Ford. “What happened to Boobs?” David asked. Good for him for caring.
“Boobs” was an inside joke — kind of. The license plates on the pickup read BOOKS. One of our neighbors, cleverly (I’m sure the thought went), found a couple of old plates with Bs and oh-so-carefully cut them out and glued them over the Ks, front and back. Nyel felt badly for the truck. He went out to the lane in his wheelchair and laboriously removed the extra Bs without a word.
The truck — actually, bag that first word. Nyel just called it “Trruuck” had been sitting in the lane since Nyel’s hip repair surgery went horribly wrong in 2018. Within a few minutes on the operating table, Nyel lost the hip entirely, as well as four inches of his left leg. Since then, he has not been able to walk or stand or drive Trruuck.
But Trruuck has waited patiently, snugged up to our south fence on the very edge of Clay Street — what has been called “the lane” here for 150 years, but what is in reality a county road. Our neighbors to the south maintain (read: “mow”) their half; we take care of our half. Trruuck was not in the way but, even so, a county employee called and asked us about it. One of our neighbors (no doubt the BOOBs guy) had reported it as an abandoned vehicle or a public nuisance or something and wanted it removed. Nyel explained that he was still hoping he’d be able to renew his license eventually, and the county man said not to worry…
A 1993 F150 Pickup. Nothing special. Straight six, manual transmission, cd player (for Mose Allison), add-on running boards (for me), and a trailer hitch so we could bring home the Ford 8-N tractor from Wallowa, Oregon — an adventure that almost became a disaster. We were on our way to return the empty trailer (which the farmer had kindly lent us and attached to our hitch) when it came loose. We were on a lonely, uphill road, and it was so hot the asphalt was oozing. Our saving grace: when the hitch fell heavily to the softened pavement, it sank clear in, anchoring the trailer in the right-hand lane — no danger of it swerving into oncoming traffic. All three of us — Nyel, Trruuck, and I breathed a sigh of relief.
I wish I’d kept track of all the things Trruuck hauled — tree limbs and other blow-down from the cemetery; yard debris; boxes of books; a twin bed set all the way from California — the farthest from home Trruuck ever ventured. And, of course, there were the 10 years of daily commute with Nyel, Oysterville to Long Beach and back, when we owned the Bookvendor. Trruuck lived outdoors for the almost-30 years Nyel had it. In the beginning — shiny black. But in the end, gray like the rest of us. Distinguishing marks? Not many. Just the rust on the bumpers and the lichen growing around the window wells.
Always willing. Always able. How rude the Styrofoam sign that appeared on its windshield shortly after the county said not-to-worry! It was a carefully done replica of the wooden signs presented to historic homes on the Peninsula. “Home of the Historic Oysterville DUMP” it said. And in Trruuck’s bed was an old headboard — the kind with a built-in bookcase. A friend took it for a garage sale. As for the sign? Perhaps we should give it to Tucker for his Memorial Sign Collection.
But to answer Cousin David’s question: Trruuck was purchased by someone who is fixing it up as a present for his son. A first truck for a boy named Charlie. A chance for Trruuck to make new memories for another generation several times removed from ours. Meanwhile, Nyel has had additional inquiries as to Trruuck’s whereabouts. Nice to know that a long-time family member is missed by others. Maybe there’s hope for all of us.
