Many moons I have lived My body's weathered and worn Ask yourself how old would you be If you didn't know the day you were born
These lyrics are from a recent favorite of Nyel’s, “Don’t Let the Old Man In” by Toby Keith — a song first sung for him some years ago by our friend Fred Carter who was visiting Nyel at Providence Hospital in Portland. Last month, Fred sang it for him again — at Nyel’s Bon Voyage Party here in Oysterville. There wasn’t a dry eye within listening distance.
I don’t know that we ever discussed the song, Nyel and I. No need. Nyel never talked about getting old — at least not about the “can’t do’s anymore” or the “if only I still could’s” or even what his “bucket list” looked like. No. Nyel was all about looking ahead and embracing life to the fullest.
Never mind that his goals weren’t quite as far-reaching and his interests became a bit more sedentary as he aged. Being wheelchair-bound was a challenge, not a restriction. And maybe because he was younger than I, it never occurred to me to ask him how old he actually felt. His answer would probably have been in that wry tone he often used: “Younger than Springtime!”
The Age of Perfection
My mother, on the other, hand, always said she said she still felt “sixteen inside.” No matter her age — and she lived well into her 98th year — she expressed an enthusiasm and a joie de vivre until demon dementia finally robbed her of her memory and her hope and understanding of the future. Even so, I have no doubt that she still felt sweet sixteen.
When I was little, I thought that sixteen sounded like a perfect way to feel. By the time I was sixteen, myself, however, … not so much. All those insecurities. Those self-doubts. Those mantras of “I can do this. I can do this.” The sheer effort it took to defend a position I thought (but was never certain) was right. Was this how I would feel for the rest of my life? When would I become a grownup — smooth, sophisticated, sure of myself? When, in short, would I know what I was doing? When would the perfect age arrive?
Then, in 1971, as I muddled along through marriage and motherhood and a teaching job I loved, the voting age in the United States changed from 21 to 18. I remember being somewhat horrified. Here I was, a venerable 35-year-old. I’d voted in three presidential elections, never sure that I had enough facts or understood them well enough and now… we were letting “kids” vote because they were old enough to go to war. “Old enough to fight; old enough to vote” was the slogan.
I wondered how that fit in with Thomas Jefferson’s belief that Whenever the people are well informed, they can be trusted with their own government; that whenever things get so far wrong as to attract their notice, they may be relied on to set them to rights. “By going to war?” I wondered. “Surely not.”
The Age of Reason
Those were the days, though, that war was mostly a guy thing. Women were still considered the bastion of the home front, raising the families, “manning” the jobs their husbands, brothers, fathers had left to “fight for democracy.” Only… there were other ideas a-blowin’ in the wind. Times they were a-changin’… or so we hoped.
And what about that standard old catch-phrase, “The age of reason,” a term first coined more than six hundred years ago by Thomas Paine and has morphed into meaning the age when common sense and maturity begin to dominate a child’s thinking. In English Common Law, children were considered responsible for their crimes only after they had turned seven and, even now, many religions and cultures assign a young age to a child’s ability to understand and make responsible judgements.
I thought about all these things last week as I looked at my ballot. I also thought about Oscar Wilde’s comment: “With age comes wisdom, but sometimes age comes alone.”
