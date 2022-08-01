Dale Espy Little

My Mom, Dale Espy in 1927: sweet 16 in Oysterville.

 Espy Family Collection

Many moons I have lived My body's weathered and worn Ask yourself how old would you be If you didn't know the day you were born

These lyrics are from a recent favorite of Nyel’s, “Don’t Let the Old Man In” by Toby Keith — a song first sung for him some years ago by our friend Fred Carter who was visiting Nyel at Providence Hospital in Portland. Last month, Fred sang it for him again — at Nyel’s Bon Voyage Party here in Oysterville. There wasn’t a dry eye within listening distance.

