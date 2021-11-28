In 1851, Job Lamley, first sheriff and tax assessor of Pacific County compiled a list of 48 heads of families and Hudson Bay property owners living within the boundaries of the new Pacific County. Perhaps 100 people in all, accounting for a high preponderance of single men among those early pioneers.
And, on the off-chance that you have forgotten about the beginnings of our county, I remind you that it was created on Feb. 4, 1851 by the Oregon Territorial Legislature and, for its first two years (until Washington Territory was formed in 1853), was part of Oregon Territory — bordered by the British Possessions (British Columbia) on the north, by a vast unorganized territory on the east, and by the State of California and Territory of Utah on the south.
Much has changed since our county’s beginnings all those years ago. But two things remain the same: we are still the most southwesterly county north of the Columbia River, and we still have only three county commissioners. Granted, not the same three, despite what some wags may tell us.
Three for the many
Perhaps the most dramatic change in the last 170 years has been in the realm of population. In 2020, the official census for Pacific County was 22,868 — 200 times more than it was in 1851, even at a conservative estimate. No matter how you slice it, that’s a significant increase in the number of residents, taxpayers, voters, and what-have-you from the headcount supplied by Sheriff Lamley. And yet we still have only three commissioners.
In the early days, in addition to the three commissioners and the sheriff/assessor, elected county officials included a prosecuting attorney, salmon inspector, harbor master, justice of the peace, auditor, and wreckmaster. Necessary workers were often hired by the job and as the need arose. For example, master carpenter John Peter Paul was paid “$1,526 in gold coin” for the construction of the Oysterville courthouse, according to the minutes of the Nov. 2, 1874 commissioners’ meeting. Now, 170-some years later, many of those early elected positions no longer exist, multiple new ones have been created, and Pacific County can boast that it is the largest employer in the county!
And still with only three commissioners in charge. Not that this is unusual, you understand. Of the 39 counties in our state, a hunky majority operate under the three-commissioner system, and many (read: most) of those counties have a population far greater than ours. Which brings up the issue of municipalities. We have four of those — Ilwaco, Long Beach, Raymond and South Bend. They take much of the legislative burden for their residents off the backs of the county commissioners and in large counties, this can be quite a help to overworked officials. Actually, it can help no matter what the size of the county.
But is bigger better?
In populous Washington counties such as King or Clark or Pierce for instance, municipalities take a huge burden off of county government. It stands to reason: subtract a hunk of the population from the county jurisdiction and the time and energy left for the remaining constituents increases. A win-win situation. Surely that principal holds for small counties, as well.
So, has the time has come to once again consider adding a municipality at the north end of the Peninsula? It’s been thought about on and off for years, but another “mini-city” hasn’t had much appeal. However, the latest census figures reveal that now the combined population of Oysterville, Surfside Estates, Nahcotta, Ocean Park and Klipsan may exceed 3,000! Wow!
Compare that number with our other two Peninsula municipalities — Ilwaco, 1,087 and Long Beach, 1,688 — and creating a third Peninsula city truly seems like a no-brainer. Then, just for the record, factor in a few “largest” and “smallest” facts. For example, the largest municipality by population in Washington is Seattle with 737,015 residents; the smallest is Krupp with 49. Seattle, which spans 83.84 square miles is also the largest municipality by land area; the smallest is Beaux Arts Village at 0.08 square miles. (What would you estimate the land area from north Surfside to Klipsan and from ocean to bay would be?)
We could just call such a newly created municipality “NorthEnd, WA” to avoid the squabbling. I’m sure removing that chunk of our population from unincorporated status would relieve our county commissioners from a whole lot of responsibility that they seem loathe to accept, anyway. (Never mind that it would put a bit of a hole in the county tax base, but surely adjustments to county budgets could be made.) And, we’d have the magic number of three cities right here on the Peninsula! It can’t ever hurt to have magic on our side, now, can it?
