The season for counting blessings is full upon us, and I can't think of a time when we've had more opportunities to consider our individual situations and reflect upon our options. For most of us, the bottom line has been "family" in whatever configuration that might be.
Giving our youngest members the most "normal" opportunities possible; keeping our "at risk" members — our grands and greats, our medically fragile — safe; and holding on to our own sanity one way or another. These are the day-to-day realities. Somehow, we cope. After all, what choice do we have?
I sometimes reflect on a lesson I learned almost sixty years ago. I had been in a bad accident — broke a steering wheel with my mouth and ended up losing nine front teeth and a lot of upper jaw. My (then) husband was away, teaching a photography class somewhere in the Southwest. When he was finally contacted, he was too busy to come home.
Somehow, I got through the necessary surgeries and managed to carry on — getting my son ready for first grade and preparing (with some temporary upper teeth; no lowers) for my first full teaching year in the classroom. When my busy husband returned, he looked at my still swollen, bruised, toothless face and said, "And what have you learned from your experience?"
I can still remember that mix of rage, incredulity, and sorry-for-myself feeling that came close to paralyzing me for the next few moments. Ultimately, it took me a very long while and countless "experiences" to see that the question he asked might have a flip side. Not another question. Just a simple statement: "Count your blessings."
How lucky I was that my young son had not been in the car with me. And that my parents lived nearby and could help. And that it was only my mouth that was damaged. (And, yes, that particular blessing even had a humorous side... eventually.)
And now, we all face an "experience" of untold dimensions and ramifications. Most of us have never coped with anything like this covid-19 pandemic. And, even though our parents and grandparents may have dealt with similar catastrophes — the 1918 flu epidemic, the Great Depression, World War II, even the polio epidemic — they seldom talked about what they went through.
They didn't often share memories of being stressed to the breaking point or speak of how frightened they were. Only once do I remember my mother confiding, years later, that she was scared to death that the nightly blackouts where we lived in Alameda, California would scar me for life. "Really?" I said. "I thought they were a grand adventure!"
Sitting in our 'Special Room' as we called it, with the black-out curtains drawn tight across the windows, I only remember it as great fun. I got to stay up later than usual and often we had hot chocolate or, in the summer, lemonade. We played Chinese Checkers and Hearts and Monopoly. Rather than dad and mom sitting in the living room reading and me left to my own devices, we did things together on Blackout Nights — all three of us.
It never occurred to me, self-centered kid that I was, that the adults might have been worried. And certainly not worried about me! How did they manage to carry on through such a burdensome time? In retrospect, I can only think that they, too, realized that counting blessings was the answer. That's what got them through. I hope we can manage to do as well during our own tribulations. And may we pass on the legacy as seamlessly to the next generations.
Blessings to all of us this holiday season!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.