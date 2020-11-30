In 1944, Dale Espy Little was crowned "Queen Safety" at General Engineering Shipyards, Alameda, where she worked as a pipefitter's helper. She was sent on a PR tour which included Lockheed Aircraft Corporation where she posed (above) in a P-38 just off the assembly line. "My mom had a way of making the war years seem almost glamorous," remembers her daughter, Sydney. "I had no idea how stressful and difficult those years were for my parents until I was grown.