When doctors weren't immediately available on our isolated coast in pioneer times, families might resort to a homeopathic medicine kit. Information on the inside of the box lid and a small instruction manual told how many of which pills to grind and mix with water or vinegar to cure “tickling cough,” “fleeting chest pains” or “twitching muscles.”
Looking back on it, I think I must have been one of the ‘tweeners — between the days of “old-fashioned hands-on doctoring” and this new age diagnostic-and-pharmaceutical era. You know… these modern times when you can either wait six weeks to see your primary care person or you can call 911.
I remember, clearly and painfully, when I had a case of the hives back in 1948. I was here in Oysterville with my mother and grandparents and we had taken a couple of friends out to dinner at Red’s Restaurant in Ilwaco on the occasion of my 12th birthday — a rare treat and about the best birthday present ever. The next morning I was covered in red bumps, I itched like crazy — inside and outside.
Was it something I ate? Perhaps. Thankfully, no one else was sick. I remember being led into the bathroom (my eyes were swollen shut) and sitting in tepid water full of oatmeal. I remember my mother cutting my nails short and having me wear cotton gloves so I would not scratch. I remember friends coming to visit and just staring at me in silent horror.
But mostly, I remember that the doctor came. Clear from Ilwaco. He gave me some sort of a shot — I’ve always thought it was cortisone but I see now that cortisone wasn’t in common use for several more years and not, as far as I can tell, to help with hives. So, who knows?
What I do remember is that the doctor drove clear from Ilwaco, carried his black bag up our steep staircase to my room and gave me a shot. I began to feel better in a few days and was able to return to school after a week or so. I’ve never had hives since… thank goodness! And I’ve never forgotten that the doctor made a house call — just like in the movies about the olden days!
The doctor came to Oysterville now and then during my mother’s generation, too. But, mostly, he “consulted” with my grandmother by telephone. She would call if there was “an outbreak of something” among the school children in town and he would listen carefully to my grandmother and they would “consult.”
I believe the Peninsula’s only medical man was Dr. Lee Paul in those days — the early 1900s. He considered my grandmother, as the mother of seven, well-versed in children’s ailments and often gave her specific instructions for the other mothers (and the schoolteacher) to follow if he could not readily get to Oysterville. In those days, such a journey would involve the train with its somewhat erratic schedule, and then someone meeting him at Nahcotta with a horse for his use or, perhaps, picking him up by buggy or wagon.
In those days, injuries and accidents were often treated without the help of a doctor or, at least, not the immediate help, as this excerpt from a 1915 letter from my grandmother to her oldest child, Medora, indicates:
Well, yesterday, just as I was about to wash Mona's head, Edwin came in crying which of course frightened me, and I finally found that his right arm was broken. You may imagine! Papa tried to get the doctor and the phone wouldn't work so he sent for Bert Andrews to run them right up to Mr. Lehman's — he has had considerable experience and said it would not hurt to wait until morning and take him to Ilwaco. ell, yesterday, just as I was about to wash Mona’s head, Edwin came in crying which of course frightened me, and I finally found that his right arm was broken. You may imagine! Papa tried to get the doctor and the phone wouldn’t work so he sent for Bert Andrews to run them right up to Mr. Lehman’s — he has had considerable experience and said it would not hurt to wait until morning and take him to Ilwaco.
Now, with 100-plus years of progress in the medical field, we have mostly lost our individual experience and “expertise” — to say nothing of our confidence — in our ability to ease the pain and suffering of ourselves and others. My own recent experience with a three-week-long migraine that would NOT respond to my usual medication and for which I could NOT get through to my doctor of thirty years just about put me over the edge.
If whining helps, I am confident that I will soon be headache-free. And I know there are others in far greater need. How can we assist — besides staying healthy? Which neighbor can we turn to who has the expertise of old Mr. Lehman? Have we really made progress? We can but hope.
