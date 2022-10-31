Old medicine

When doctors weren't immediately available on our isolated coast in pioneer times, families might resort to a homeopathic medicine kit. Information on the inside of the box lid and a small instruction manual told how many of which pills to grind and mix with water or vinegar to cure “tickling cough,” “fleeting chest pains” or “twitching muscles.”

Looking back on it, I think I must have been one of the ‘tweeners — between the days of “old-fashioned hands-on doctoring” and this new age diagnostic-and-pharmaceutical era. You know… these modern times when you can either wait six weeks to see your primary care person or you can call 911.

I remember, clearly and painfully, when I had a case of the hives back in 1948. I was here in Oysterville with my mother and grandparents and we had taken a couple of friends out to dinner at Red’s Restaurant in Ilwaco on the occasion of my 12th birthday — a rare treat and about the best birthday present ever. The next morning I was covered in red bumps, I itched like crazy — inside and outside.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.