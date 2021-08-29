Virus, vaccine, mandates, repeat. Variants, boosters, mandates, repeat. New normal, surge, re-sheltering, repeat. And so go our days and months and, perhaps years. Time has taken on a new dimension now. It's not that there's more of it; we're just using it differently. We replace our times of socializing with other activities and not the least of these, for me, is looking back at where we've been and trying to imagine where we are headed.
In truth, it may be more a matter of age that having time to reflect that's causing my pondering. My grandfather was just about the age I am now when he used to talk about his own father and Benjamin Franklin. "You know," he'd say, "if my father had been able to go back in time to visit Mr. Franklin, he probably would have felt right at home. He'd know how to light the lamps and build a fire and cook a meal on the wood stove. He'd certainly know how to saddle his horse or hitch up the buggy when the visit was over. But now…"
And then he'd speculate as to whether either of them — Ben or R.H. — could do any of those everyday things should they drop in for a visit right then. Could they turn on the electric lights or flush a toilet or drive the Model A? "Probably not," we all agreed. We also agreed with Papa that probably the most important change of his lifetime was the transition from traveling by horseback or oars to flying across the miles by airplane. "It's hard to believe that I've done all three!" he'd chuckle.
I've been trying to think of which big changes there have been in my own lifetime that have had as many ramifications. Certainly, the invention of the atomic bomb and all the subsequent "improvements" to the way humans wage war is a biggee. And the internet, of course, which has opened up the virtual world to learning and socializing and doing mundane tasks, as well. But I think that the biggest innovation in my lifetime has been in the area of food.
Fast foods
Little did I know when the first McDonald's was built in Hayward, Calif., in 1961 that it would have any significance for me beyond an occasional foray for a change-of-pace lunch. Those golden arches went up two blocks from Southgate School where I was working at my first-ever teaching assignment in a classroom of 32 second graders. Spending 25 cents now and then for a burger and fries seemed worth the relief from my usual tuna fish sandwich. But — it didn't taste quite like home cooking, and I soon decided I'd rather save my money for something more interesting.
I'm sure I had not yet heard of "fast food" although I've since learned that the term has been around since Oysterville was still in its infancy. First used in Britain's fish and chip shops in the 1860s, it took nearly 100 years to be added to the Merriam Webster Dictionary in 1951 and, not until then, did it begin to creep into popular parlance. It would be many more years before the full impact of Ray Kroc's fast-food dynasty would be closely examined.
"Fast Food Nation" by Eric Schlosser, published in 2001, would put an entirely new spin on the changes in our diets and the domino effects of fast foods to our way of living. The book was a look at "Change with a capital C" and took serious aim at the notion that "change is inevitably for the best." That I was witness to that change and was even a participant (for 10 or 11 burgers' worth) never ceases to distress me.
Thankfully, the fast-food syndrome hasn't been one that Oysterville has had to deal with. Yet. During these last many months of sheltering and masking and distancing, we have witnessed (and even been involved in) several big changes to our traditions here in the village. Perhaps, not quite threatening to our way of life — like my fast-food example — but, who knows?
Did I have any notion all those years ago, that the McDonald's burgers and fries I was trying to enjoy would, ultimately, affect the health and well-being of generations of children? Or that they would irrevocably change the agricultural and meat industries — not to mention the livelihood and very existence of small farmers world-wide? Not on your tintype.
Even here at home
Like every other beloved place on earth, Oysterville has seen many changes since its beginnings. From the days of shanks mare and high-prow canoes of 1854 to the zoom conferences of 2021, the village has nestled comfortably on the banks of Willapa Bay — 167 years! It's hard for me to believe that I have witnessed more than half of those years. And who knows how many changes!
When the little narrow-gauge railway stopped four miles south at Nahcotta, my great-grandfather called it Oysterville's "death knell." He probably couldn't have imagined all the changes that would occur after that 1889 decision, but he did foresee the hub of the west bay oyster industry morphing south to be in line with the most up-to-date transportation available. Could he also have predicted the domino effect — other businesses moving south, the workers relocating, the young people moving away, the population dwindling, losing the county seat?
Oysterville's decline continued during my grandfather's generation and my mother's generation, as well. When she and my dad retired here to her family home in 1972, Oysterville was still a village. Except for a few derelict houses, every residence was inhabited full-time, some of the men were still working, and everyone knew everyone else. On the other hand, almost everyone in town was retirement age and beyond; there were no children or young people; no young families. The church was boarded up and deteriorating, the Bard Heim barn was falling apart and the brambles had taken over the open spaces.
Mom and her brothers with their spouses went to work to "save" what was left of Oysterville. They enlisted the help of the neighbors and old-friend-politicians to create the Oysterville National Historic District. They prevailed upon the American Baptist Association to execute the terms of their deed for the Oysterville Church — a provision by R.H. Espy that the church would revert to the family should it ever cease being regularly used by the Baptists. They worked with the State of Washington to form the Oysterville Restoration Foundation and with the help of matching funds from the greater community, they qualified for a grant from the Department of the Interior to restore the church under the watchful eye of the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Preservation.
It was a mammoth undertaking and the results were stunning. Bit by bit the sad, old homes in Oysterville began to upgrade. The village found itself the center of all kinds of attention and the tourists poured into this village of two dozen souls — 10,000 visitors a year, according to the guest book in the church vestibule. After years of gradual decline, things were looking up for the village.
Now, 50 years later, that group of movers and shakers are gone and those of us still here are nearing our dotage. Gradually the village has morphed again — changed into a collection of lovely homes and gardens mostly owned by part-timers. Our feeling of "community" has all but vanished. Will things change again? Segue into something else? Yes, undoubtedly. However, I can't help but echo my wise old grandmother's oft repeated remark, "I'm so glad I don't have a crystal ball."
