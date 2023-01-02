Surf perch paradise
Surf perch fishermen work the tide line on the peninsula: Live birth, rare in fish, accounts for about two percent of known species, including guppies, sharks, and surf perch. For six-year-old Sydney Little and her friends, seeing live perch (or pogie) babies drop from the larger mom fish back in 1942 was a never-to-be-forgotten experience — “one to be reflected upon,” she says, “as I approach my dotage.”

 2018 FILE PHOTO

Some years ago — maybe 15 or 16 — when my good friend Gordon entered his 80s, he would occasionally say that he felt “older than God.” He didn’t mean it in any sacrilegious way. It was more a commentary on his increasingly hazy memory of his early life and his curiosity about what might be coming along next. And, of course, the aches and pains that come along with the years.

Now that I’ve “caught up with him,” I know the feeling. But my approaching dotage manifests itself more in terms of exploring the big questions of life. Like, when was it that I began to care more about what happened to other people — well, certain other people — than to myself? I think I was about five, but I only know that from a family story told about me at that age — it’s not a first-hand memory.

