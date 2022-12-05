Oysterville’s Weatherbeach Road (“from bay to beach”) was rebuilt after the Pacific County Commissioners sanctioned a new survey in 1880. Oysterville’s Bud Goulter (1927-2022) often mentioned that his grandfather, Osborn Goulter, worked on the road crew and was one of the men in this photograph.
If you know your Pacific County history (and most of us don’t), perhaps you are aware that we began our county life as Oregonians. Yes! From the time we were organized on Feb. 4, 1851 until March 2, 1853 when Congress carved Washington Territory out of the vast area north of the Columbia River, we spent our first two toddling years with another identity, entirely.
But, never mind. It’s hard to imagine that our first Board of County Commissioners took our status very seriously either. They did, indeed, meet at Holman’s Hotel at Pacific City, our first county seat, and they duly elected the three required commissioners — John Meldrum, Washington Hall and Dr. Elijah White with Meldrum serving as president.
What else they accomplished on that first meeting (June 29, 1852) is uncertain. The minutes were lost before the next meeting convened… so there you are! In the years that followed, the commissioners managed to keep track of the minutes. though they moved the county seat frequently and, transportation being what it was, could not always count on a quorum. In fact, the status of the roads and the difficulties of travel were major topics at most of the commissioners’ meetings.
Yet, it wasn’t until November 1947 that County Auditor Verna Jacobsen came across a very old record (“or as nearly as I can ascertain it is the oldest document in the office as to commissioners proceedings”). She sent a photostat to my grandfather, Harry Espy — “as I think you will find it most interesting.”
Petition for Creation of Weatherbeach Road
Petition, October 1857 We the undersigned would respectfully represent to your honorable body by petition that we are without a direct road from Oysterville, Pacific County, W.T. westwardly to the Pacific Ocean on weather beach and knowing that it is essential for it would be a general benefit to the travelling wayfarer or emigrant who is looking for a home and by locating this road, it being only one and half miles from Oysterville directly westward to the Sea Shore and from thence southerly toward Bakers Bay on the Mouth of the Columbia River for eighteen or twenty miles an excellent hard Sea beach Shore but aside from that it would connect a few miles South with the Territorial Road from Pacific City, Columbia River to Narcata landing in Shoal Water Bay, and would afford an easy ingress and egress, both to citizens and travelers and then would have both to choose whether to take Mail Stage or his own private conveyance in the more rugged way in an open sailboat up to the portage, through or over that dismal road (especially for families at any season of the year is unfit) to get at Baker’s Bay on the Columbia River…
Some years later, in 1880, the road was re-surveyed using the traditional method of metes and bounds — a method of surveying land that is centuries old. Parcels were often defined by formations such as rivers, trees, roads, or other landmarks. It seemed to stand everyone in good stead until more sophisticated measuring instruments (and then technology) came into play. Here is what the 1880 survey for the Oysterville Road said: Begin in Oysterville at a Rock marked R.O.B. and continued by naming Corner of Caruthers [sic] Hotel… — Corner of Briscoe’s fense [sic] … Corner of M.E. Church… Door of Saloon… Culbert [sic] 2500 top of hill on Sandridge by F.C, Davis House… a Sanded Bridg [sic]… a Willow Post marked R1N…
The ‘Caruthers Hotel’ was Richard Carruthers Pacific House built in 1873 and located on the northeast corner of what is now Oysterville Road and Main Street. The M. E. Church refers to the Methodist Episcopal Church built in 1872 and also located just across Main Street to the east. F.C, Davis lived to the west at the base of the hill now known as Davis or Cemetery Hill. That Willow Post is anybody's guess!
Answering the summons
In spite of ourselves, we’ve come a long way with regard to county government over the years. We’ve managed to get beyond a lynching at the county jailhouse, have settled the county seat issue (more-or-less) after it was “kidnapped” that slushy Sunday in 1893, and we managed to limit the legal hangings to just one — poor Lum You, in 1901. But are things simpler now? Highly doubtful.
Certainly, there are many county roads to consider — dealing with the potholes, alone, could deplete a strong man’s resolve. And there are many more departments to oversee, state mandates to consider, plans and projects to pore over and make decisions about. On the other hand, don’t forget technology plus a gazllion other employees of our county and all the others eager to offer assistance and guidance. And I do believe the salary has improved over the past 150 years or so.
It wasn’t until the commissioners’ second meeting, July 5, 1852, that they cast lots for term lengths, White drawing the three-year term and Hall the one-year term. It was at that July 1852 meeting, also, that the commissioners divided the county into three voting precincts. For services rendered from Jan. 1 to Sept. 8, that year, Meldrum received $31.50. White received $27.70 and Hall, $21.90 — though the meeting minutes do not make clear for what exactly.
With Frank Wolfe’s upcoming resignation as commissioner of district two, potential office holders are presented with a rare opportunity to “try the job on for size.” But, no matter the fit, it’s one of those “you can’t please all of the people all of the time” positions — the kind that requires a strong back, (but certainly not a weak mind), a good sense of humor, and probably the ability to get the whiners and complainers busy helping you out. I, for one, look forward to clapping and cheering for all contenders.
