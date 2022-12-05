Weatherbeach Road

Oysterville’s Weatherbeach Road (“from bay to beach”) was rebuilt after the Pacific County Commissioners sanctioned a new survey in 1880. Oysterville’s Bud Goulter (1927-2022) often mentioned that his grandfather, Osborn Goulter, worked on the road crew and was one of the men in this photograph.

 ESPY FAMILY COLLECTION

If you know your Pacific County history (and most of us don’t), perhaps you are aware that we began our county life as Oregonians. Yes! From the time we were organized on Feb. 4, 1851 until March 2, 1853 when Congress carved Washington Territory out of the vast area north of the Columbia River, we spent our first two toddling years with another identity, entirely.

But, never mind. It’s hard to imagine that our first Board of County Commissioners took our status very seriously either. They did, indeed, meet at Holman’s Hotel at Pacific City, our first county seat, and they duly elected the three required commissioners — John Meldrum, Washington Hall and Dr. Elijah White with Meldrum serving as president.

