Papa and Aunt Dora — Harry Albert Espy(1876-1959) and his older sister Dora Jane Espy (1872 –1955) — were best friends and consummate storytellers for all of their long lives.

I think that my love of storytelling — especially stories about local history — came from listening to my grandfather (Papa) and his sister (Aunt Dora) reminisce about their growing-up years here in Oysterville in the 1870s and ‘80s. “I can still hear that stagecoach coming lickety-cut over Davis Hill,” Aunt Dora would say. And Papa would tell about his memories of having to get dressed in a suit (at age four or five) once a week to accompany his mother on her social calls around town.

By the time I was a child, the Espy family of that generation were about evenly divided between the talkers and the non-talkers. Papa and Aunt Dora were among the former but the stories they told differed considerably. “Papa,” said my mother, “was more concerned with the saints while Aunt Dora was interested in the sinners.” Her stories tended to be a bit on the bawdy side and, as you might expect, those are the ones I remember best. I also was fascinated by her description of the women she most admired. “She’s a fine, double-breasted sort of woman,” Aunt Dora would say. I always wondered what that meant exactly, but I’ve come to believe it is a description that perfectly fit Aunt Dora, herself.

