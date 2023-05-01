Sydney in school

Yep! There’s that tell-tale dark spot on my right knee — a typical “portrait” of me (holding the sign) as an elementary student. I can still feel that stinging iodine as I look at this picture 80 years later!

 Sydney Stevens Archive

It seems to happen more and more lately. A headline or an intriguing photograph grabs my eye and I get sucked into some fascinating bit of information about a new over-the-counter drug or dietary supplement or food additive that promises to reduce my stress or relieve my aching joints or slow down my loss of hair or… Well, you get the idea. You’ve no doubt been bamboozled by such enticing tidings, as well.

The “sucked in” realization often comes within the first few paragraphs. Usually, it’s a sentence or two admitting that “scientists” or “doctors” or just “experts” (in general) are not clear if, and how, whatever-it-is works. There are usually testimonials pro and con and it’s left up to the potential consumer to draw his or her own conclusions.

