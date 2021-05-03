It’s one thing when you can no longer remember certain aspects of your childhood. Some parts just fade away and that’s to be expected, or so we were forewarned by our elders. But it’s quite another thing when a whole chunk of your past is flat out eliminated — not by deteriorating synapses but by the world’s changing values and the ever-increasing lure of progress.
When our north-end Oyster Shell Telegraph let it be known a few weeks ago that Oysterville Sea Farms had sold “lock, stock, and oyster beds,” I thought my heart would surely break. Not because of any of the usual or practical reasons — like where will we get “Oysterville oysters” now? Or what Oysterville outlet is left to sell my books? Or where will we go on those great summer deck-sitting days? No. Nothing so reasoned. The closing of OSF effectively eliminates the setting of one of my cherished childhood memories.
Never mind that “the cannery” (as most of us old-timers have always called that building) has been there as long as I can remember — and parts of it even before. In the early ‘30s, the building was the location of Eddie Sherwood’s Opening House. In 1939 (when I was three), Ted Holway (Dan Driscoll’s grandpa) and Roy Kemmer (Jimmy Kemmer’s dad) and Glen Heckes (Pete Heckes’s and Judy Stamp’s dad) formed the Northern Oyster Company, used salvaged lumber and pilings to build cannery and docks, and breathed new life into the oyster tradition of Oysterville.
One of those men gave me my first job. I think it was Ted, but it could have been Glen or Roy. It was 1946 and I got a job punching and stringing shell. For 12 cents a string I sat on a small wooden bench at the edge of the shell pile near the Northern Oyster Company in Oysterville, punching holes through one shell at a time. I used a special hammer to which a pointy spike was affixed, and I can still remember the smelly glup that splattered over me when I hit a rotten shell.
When I had a fair number punched, I strung them on a six-foot wire, bending the ends so they wouldn’t fall off. I was a skinny little 10-year-old and wrestling those heavy, awkward, strings of shell was hard work. But I persevered. Every free moment that summer I was punching and stringing shell, and looking forward to each Friday when someone from the cannery would come to collect the completed strings and pay me my hard-earned money.
Sometimes I’d wonder just where those strings of shell would end up. On the bay, of course, but just where I wasn’t sure. Maybe near Long Island or up north by the Point. Someone, probably my grandfather, had explained that baby oysters start out swimming around in the bay but when they are a few days old they have to attach themselves to a hard surface in order to keep growing. Since we have no rock here, the oyster shuckers save the shells and, eventually, when the time is right, strings of them were put out in the bay so the baby oysters can latch onto them and grow.
The same process is used today except that the shells are put into plastic mesh bags and then dumped into hatchery tanks instead of the bay. But in 1946 things weren’t quite so sophisticated. And besides, I don’t think most of us had ever heard much about plastic — maybe not until 1967 when young Braddock is advised in “The Graduate”: “I’ve got one word for you, Benjamin: plastics.” (It was a memorable line in that movie. Now, it seems heavy with portent.)
But all of that was far in the future for a 10-year-old summer kid with cut-up hands and jaggedy fingernails and smelly, splattered hair and clothes. At summer’s end when it was time to return home to Alameda, California, I proudly turned over my earnings to my dad and asked him if he would get me a bike — my very first two-wheeler — at Montgomery Ward where he worked as the General Manager of the Catalog Order Department.
Did my earnings cover the full price? I don’t remember otherwise, so maybe they did. In any event, a week later Daddy brought home the most beautiful girl’s bike — blue with white wall balloon tires and coaster breaks. I named her Faster. And she was perfect!
It’s been many years since Faster was my constant companion but she still holds a place of honor when it comes to My Big Achievements and Dreams-Come-True. For years, with every glance at the weathered boards of the old cannery buildings, I’ve thought of that bike and the hard work it took to get her. Sometimes I can almost see Ted and Glen and Roy — the fathers of my friends — working nearby in their big hip boots. And just beyond… the shadow of a scrawny, frizzy-haired girl whacking at one oyster shell after another.
But now… the old gray siding has been painted a rich brown and the trim is a tidy white. Gentrification is changing the old cannery into something else — something spiffed up and swept clean of almost a century of memories. Going! Going! Gone! All in the name of progress.
