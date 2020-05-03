I once had a husband with the annoying habit of asking me — always after a particularly difficult ordeal — "What have you learned from this experience?" I will leave it to your imagination what my response was to that question when I'd been involved in an automobile accident in which I had broken the steering wheel with my mouth and had knocked out nine of my front teeth.
But I have to say that I've been thinking about that very question during the trials that we are presently enduring. What will we have learned? About ourselves? About our way of life? About our core values? The more important question, perhaps, will be — what will we do about it?
Right now, I am still in the aghast and agape stage. I really cannot believe the response — or in some cases, the lack of it — that this pandemic horror has encountered in its race 'round the world. From individuals sheltering silently on their own, to health workers risking everything as they work in close proximity with each other and the terminally ill; from governments with incredible resources to those without the proverbial pot to offer their people. Humanity's response has run the gamut. And we have just begun.
I am at once fascinated and horrified by what I see on the streets and what I encounter on social media. Based on my — albeit limited — observations here and across the river, I'd grade our WA/OR "locals" somewhere in the B to D range on the following criteria: sheltering in place, wearing masks in public, social distancing, following health department guidelines and spreading unfounded rumors.
Impressions and generalizations
Granted, these generalizations are based on a total of three trips to Ocean Park to get food or prescriptions, two forays across the river for items not available here, and one outing to Naselle for research purposes. Added to my "in-person" impressions from the safety of my car are the various real-time photographs I have seen in our local papers.
And then there are the unbelievable remarks and questions on social media sites. My favorite, so far, is from a woman who was apparently in earnest when she asked on Facebook: "Why is there a need for farmers growing corn and soybeans when most people go to Kroger's or Albertsons to get groceries anyway?"
That question reminded me of the audio clip some years back from Fargo, North Dakota in which a woman asks the station's help in getting deer-crossing signs moved to lower traffic areas. She felt the government was being unfair to both drivers and deer by insisting — via the signs — that deer cross in high-traffic areas like freeways. She suggested that the deer-crossing signs be moved to school crossings, which would be much safer for the deer, just as they are safe for children. (I admit that this entire flashback has little to do with the current pandemic, but it has everything to do with my take-away about it.)
And finally, of course, are the mind-boggling conclusions and flat-out stupefying suggestions coming from Our Number One Big Cheese Poohbah at the White House. But… I digress. Back to the basic question about our current health crisis: what have I learned from this experience?
Problem beyond repair
So far (and, granted, we probably have a long way to go) I have learned that our education system is broken. Perhaps so broken that it cannot be fixed. We may need to start all over again. My understanding has always been that the purpose of public education in a democracy is to develop a literate citizenry so that they can make intelligent and reasoned decisions about their own governance.
Judging by reactions of both our citizenry and our leaders, we haven't been doing a very good job. That's my take-away learned from this pandemic. We need to rethink how we educate our people, starting with the youngest ones. And, how do we go about that?
We start over. From the beginning. We develop a brand-new plan, one that emphasizes critical thinking, creativity, values and morality. Maybe what we earn instead of a diploma is citizenship. And maybe there is no lifetime guarantee. Continuing education might need to be a requirement — especially with regard to the values and morality parts.
When this is all over, when we are safe and whole once more, do ask yourself. "What have I learned from this experience?" I'll be interested in your answers.
