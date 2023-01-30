Change. I’m not speaking of pocket change here, although that’s a topic that would probably fit right in. No. I’m thinking about change in its broadest sense — what the Oxford Dictionaries term the act or instance of making or becoming different; the change from a nomadic to an agricultural society.”
For me, in this day of extreme technology with its increasingly complex vocabulary — nanochips and micro-processors and firewalls to say nothing of smart cars and robot appliances and… Mostly, it’s the speed and immensity of change I’m trying to wrap my mind around. I simply can’t keep up.
I remember a discussion among my elders that took place years ago around our library fireplace. It must have been in the early 1950s and my grandparents, Granny and Papa, then in their late 70s, had just returned from their first-ever airplane trip to visit their sons in New York City.
“You know,” Papa said, “If Benjamin Franklin had come back when I was a boy, he’d have found everything pretty much the same as it was when he was growing up in the 1700s. I’m sure my mother’s kitchen with its wood cook stove and pitcher pump out the back door would have felt comfortable to him. He’d know just how to saddle a horse or hitch up a wagon or use my father’s long-handled axe to fell an alder tree.”
Progress was slower then
And everyone weighed in about the kerosene lamps and outhouses and other amenities of day-to-day living still in use during the frequent winter power outages. Even my mother, the youngest of Granny and Papa’s seven children, had grown up without benefit of electricity or running water here in Oysterville. I was put in mind of a scene I had recently witnessed with Papa, himself, and our somewhat “new-fangled” indoor bathroom.
As always, he put on his old fedora before he went into the small room just off the library. When he came out some minutes later, my mother asked, “Papa, why do you always put your hat on before you go into the bathroom?”
“Well, girlie,” he chuckled, “I can still feel that cold wind whistling ‘round my neck!” Obviously, some sorts of progress were more difficult to adapt to than others.
From horse and buggy to Model T
Another time, the family got to laughing about Papa’s first car — a Model T Ford. My uncle Edwin was about four when it arrived by barge from South Bend after arriving there by train from Seattle. All those years later, the family still chuckled over Ed’s cautious backing away from the front of “the machine” (as everybody called it) when Papa began to turn the crank. “Will it bite?” Ed wanted to know. And though everyone assured him that it would not, it wasn’t too long afterwards that the machine did, indeed, “bite” Mama’s brother, Uncle Sid, breaking his arm when he was starting the car. Well, the automobile machine didn’t “bite” exactly, they all conceded. But it did buck.
That transition from horse-to-motorcar terminology was never fully completed by my mother’s generation. She wasn’t born until 1911, but even into old age, she referred to the “left (or right) hind tire” of a car and if anyone laughed or pointed out that “rear” tire might be a better word choice, she just smiled and went right on.
As everyone continued musing about the many changes that had occurred just in their own lifetimes, Papa pursued his own train of thought by saying that not even his father, who was born more than 100 years after Mr. Franklin, and who lived until 1918 — “not even Father could have coped with all of today’s modern conveniences,” he said.
Perhaps some things don’t change
“I wonder if he’d want to,” my grandmother murmured softly. As an energetic and forward-looking teenager, I didn’t quite understand her point. But I think I do now. And how I wish I had asked her where she thought all this change and progress was leading us. I wonder what she would have answered. Indeed, now that seventy more years of non-stop change have galloped on by, what would my answer to that question be? Or will it be another seventy years before today’s teens think to ask?
One additional thought about Papa and change: Late in the summer of 1956 when my son was just four months old, I brought him up from California to Oysterville so that he could meet his great-grandfather. Papa was, by then, suffering from “premature senile decay” — what we term “dementia” these days — and my Aunt Mona was taking care of him here at home. They had recently purchased a portable television which Papa enjoyed watching, static-y as it was.
When the music came on for the Dinah Shore show — “See the USA, in your Chevrolet” — Papa would perk right up and insist that we all gather ‘round. By the middle of Dinah’s first song, Papa was saying to Mona, “Bring that girl a cup of coffee!” Mona dutifully went to the kitchen, brought Papa his cup of coffee (which seemed to satisfy his request) and we enjoyed the rest of the show.
I often think of that last visit with Papa. The one thing that never about him was the graciousness and hospitality he offered to guests in his home and to strangers visiting the village. Perhaps if we all could cultivate those qualities, the other changes wouldn’t be so hard to take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.