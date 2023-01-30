Sydney

By 1940, Papa had “graduated” to a Model A. Even so, Sydney stood well in front of it lest it should buck or bite or unexpectedly kick up its hind wheels.

 Author’s Collection

Change. I’m not speaking of pocket change here, although that’s a topic that would probably fit right in. No. I’m thinking about change in its broadest sense — what the Oxford Dictionaries term the act or instance of making or becoming different; the change from a nomadic to an agricultural society.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.