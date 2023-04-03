Bridging the years — Martha Van Fleet Wachsmuth, born in 1921 during “The Greatest Generation” is shown here sharing a picture book with grandsons David Hamilton and Charley Wachsmuth, born in 1974 and 1973 respectively, and members of “Generation X.”
Now that we can travel the world with a tap or two on a keyboard — and almost instantly at that — the notion of in-the-flesh time travel seems closer than ever to becoming a real possibility. Combined with the fact that we can now trace our ancestry back 100,000 years just by spitting in a test tube, fulfillment of my occasional wish to go back in time for a day should soon be easy-peasy. Just a matter of time and distance. And saliva.
Lately, I’ve been feeling some urgency about that notion. Or, if not specifically about traveling backward or forward in time, at least the need to leave a record of our own time for whoever might be around in the future. It saddens me to think that a hundred years from now our descendants may well learn of their history only through saved copies of mainstream news headlines and historic at-the-scene videos documenting tragedies and disasters. Those are a piece of our story, yes. But that’s certainly not the only record of our time that I want our posterity to know.
I find it scary, not amusing, that young people can’t identify a rotary phone much less imagine what it was used for or how. Or, that they don’t know that until very recently most kinds of fruits and vegetables made their appearance in the produce department seasonally, not year ‘round. But… why would relative newcomers to our world know those things?
Sometimes it takes an elder
For some things, of course, museums and books and films may provide answers. But for so many “aha moments” in understanding our past, it takes an elder — someone who lived the experience or, perhaps, heard of an incident passed down through a previous generation, to open the door of understanding. I clearly remember when my mother told me how exciting it was during her childhood in Oysterville when it snowed. “Then we could make ice cream!” she said. For me, that was an entirely new concept and opened fresh appreciation for all those, before I was born, who had never known an ice cream cone on a hot summer’s day!
And now? Now there are five generations that have come along since I was in my 20s! And only a few folks are left in the generation before me. I wonder how much history we have “lost” during my lifetime — especially during the decades since conversation and story-telling have all but ceased in many households? Now that “screen time” is more important than face-to-face interaction and “face time” doesn’t necessarily mean a meaningful conversation?
Or maybe that is just an assumption I am making from what “the media” tells me about our current status. About who the living generations are — how they are identified and what their focus has been or will likely be in the near future. These are the divisions settled upon by the CareGivers of America, a health-related website.
The ‘Now’ Generations
The Greatest Generation — born 1901-1924. These folks were indelibly impacted by the Great Depression, which molded their children in regards to frugality. (Ages 99 to 122)
The Silent Generation — born 1925-1945. Actually, the smallest group, due to consequences from the Great Depression and World War II. (Ages 78 to 98)
The Baby Boomer Generation — born 1946-1964. One of the most relevant groups in modern society as they were integral and present for many of the technology advances of the last 50 years. (Ages 59 to 77)
Generation X — born 1965-1979. Along with Baby Boomers, this generation is almost a bridge from older populations to younger ones. They were present for the inception of the internet, video games, artificial intelligence and are the population that have created many of these advances. (Ages 44 to 58)
Millennials — born 1980-1994. Millennials are the largest generation in American history, are independent politically, socially, and philosophically, and according to some, are beginning to spearhead a period of sweeping change in America and around the world. Some call them, “Generation We.” (Ages 29 to 43)
Generation Z — born 1995-2012. This large group has been exposed to social media, and were the first population to cope with cyber-bullying and other internet related issues, (Ages 11 to 28.)
Gen Alpha — born 2013-2025. The youngest people in the United States and the first group to be born in the 21st century and to parents who grew up with the internet, cell phones, tablets and social media. The oldest people in this group would be 10 years old this year
My concern (or a big part of it) of course, is the history we are losing by not conveying, first-hand, our own stories to the next generation. Even more important: How are we passing on our cultural history — the values like loyalty toward friends, putting family first, maintaining a sense of humor even in hard times, getting an education, speaking up against injustice, and doing what’s right/ In my growing up years and in the generations before me, these were historic values, transmitted almost effortlessly in the stories our elders told us — over and over and over again. Face-to-face. Generation after generation.
