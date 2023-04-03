Grandma and Grandsons

Bridging the years — Martha Van Fleet Wachsmuth, born in 1921 during “The Greatest Generation” is shown here sharing a picture book with grandsons David Hamilton and Charley Wachsmuth, born in 1974 and 1973 respectively, and members of “Generation X.”

 Tucker Wachsmuth photo

Now that we can travel the world with a tap or two on a keyboard — and almost instantly at that — the notion of in-the-flesh time travel seems closer than ever to becoming a real possibility. Combined with the fact that we can now trace our ancestry back 100,000 years just by spitting in a test tube, fulfillment of my occasional wish to go back in time for a day should soon be easy-peasy. Just a matter of time and distance. And saliva.

Lately, I’ve been feeling some urgency about that notion. Or, if not specifically about traveling backward or forward in time, at least the need to leave a record of our own time for whoever might be around in the future. It saddens me to think that a hundred years from now our descendants may well learn of their history only through saved copies of mainstream news headlines and historic at-the-scene videos documenting tragedies and disasters. Those are a piece of our story, yes. But that’s certainly not the only record of our time that I want our posterity to know.

