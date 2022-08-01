Alani

This sweet orange and white kitty face belongs to Alani, a five year old girl who loves people and attention. She was surrendered to us because her owner was moving and could not take her with her. Her owner described her as friendly, active, playful, and affectionate, and we have found this all to be true. Alani would be the perfect sit-on-the-couch-and-watch-movies companion.

She is very expressive, and has lots of eye contact when she walks over to people to hold a charming, and very funny, chat. Alani has lived with other cats, dogs, and calm children, and has done well. She is currently in a free range kitty room, and gets along well with the other cats in the room. She has a shorter than normal tail, and her previous owner said she is "part Manx."

