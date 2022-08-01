This sweet orange and white kitty face belongs to Alani, a five year old girl who loves people and attention. She was surrendered to us because her owner was moving and could not take her with her. Her owner described her as friendly, active, playful, and affectionate, and we have found this all to be true. Alani would be the perfect sit-on-the-couch-and-watch-movies companion.
She is very expressive, and has lots of eye contact when she walks over to people to hold a charming, and very funny, chat. Alani has lived with other cats, dogs, and calm children, and has done well. She is currently in a free range kitty room, and gets along well with the other cats in the room. She has a shorter than normal tail, and her previous owner said she is "part Manx."
If you want a cat who has a warm, gentle, and affectionate nature, this girl is for you! All our kitties are currently half off the usual adoption fee, and will be until the end of August. Because of this, Alani's adoption fee is only $25, and she is fully vetted and ready to grace your couch! If you are interested in this sweet girl or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under the "Adopt" section to submit an application electronically.
Shelter Wish List
We are running low on some essentials and would be very grateful to receive donations from our loyal supporters. We need canned cat food, Kirkland dry cat food, other brands of dry cat food food for our pet food bank for the pets of low income residents, and sturdy dog leashes (used in good condition is fine) for dogs over 30 pounds. Donations can be brought or delivered to the shelter at 330 2nd St,NE, Long Beach. Thank you for thinking about the shelter pets!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.