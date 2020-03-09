The moment spoke for itself.
Naselle fans at the Spokane Arena were on their feet, hooting and hollering after their boys basketball team defeated Lummi Nation 70-41 to earn the third-place trophy at the state championships.
The official photographer had patiently marshaled 21 people for a team photo; a trio of players were figuring out who would speak at a media interview.
But Head Coach Bill Olsen, precious 1B trophy tucked under his elbow, didn’t linger. Instead, he left the melee and made his way between the media tables toward the stadium seats to greet the rest of his “team.”
As band director Karen Nelson was packing away her trumpet, he interrupted her. She turned, surprised but delighted. “You guys were great. The band, everyone,” the coach said. “Thank you all.”
A longtime radio broadcaster had turned to watch. “Now that’s a class act,” the veteran journalist said.
Inspirational captain Ethan Lindstrom and his mates had done the business on court. But three other Naselle “teams” — band, cheerleaders and fans — had played their roles with aplomb, too.
And the 59-year-old coach credited them with a huge share in the victory.
Goals
Olsen set the bar high during three decades coaching at Wahkiakum. Many times his Mules came up against their neighbors in rowdy contests that threatened to lift off the gym roof.
When the fiery commercial fisherman was lured to Naselle, the hiring committee may have raised a couple of eyebrows around zip code 98638.
Olsen was a tad surprised, too. “I have bled red and black for 34 years and all of a sudden one day in April I cut myself and it starts coming out blue and gold,” he joked. “It was the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen!”
Fundamentals are crucial in any endeavor, especially sports. Olsen grasped two. One, you cannot achieve goals without articulating them. His first meeting with his new squad began with a statement about playing to win the state championship. There was no clichéd “one game at a time.” Instead, the target was specific: to be still playing on the Saturday in March when Washington 1B seasons ended.
Naselle achieved exactly that.
Community
The other fundamental has been used repeatedly about Naselle’s success. “It takes a village.”
Olsen believes in the concept of the sporting “family” so strongly that he abandoned his usual tactical talk in the locker room before Saturday’s final game against Lummi. Against Muckleshoot and Odessa, his pregame was all about defending feared opponents and patiently taking their chances at the hoop.
Instead, he simply shared messages on the white board from fans expressing loving support.
“The community of Naselle, the administration at the high school, down to the band, the cheerleaders, the fans … I got texts that just make you cry,” the coach said. “Win or lose, they are just so nice. It really meant a lot to me all these texts. … I put nothing else on the board, I put three texts that I got last night from fans that made me tear up. I guess that might have been the key to our guys going out there and just exploding — they realize now how much their fans love ’em.”
The boys bounced back from a 62-56 semifinal disappointment against eventual champions Odessa. With 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the trophy game, the scoreboard read 63-27 when Olsen intentionally subbed out his stars and gave his understudies an opportunity to shine.
‘Confidence’
Success is often determined by belief.
As scorekeeper Edie Glenn cajoled the team to pose for multiple photos, six seniors stood tall. They will graduate this summer (but not before baseball and track is over, of course).
In their place will be new leaders. Jimmy Strange will be one of them.
He was thrilled to share his thoughts. “He gives us confidence,” the junior said. “He has been a good coach for me. I have improved a lot.”
Next November, Comet basketball will be led by Strange and fellow juniors Warren Wirkkala and Kolby Glenn, who have been teammates since second grade. Strange is resolved to play even better. “We are hopefully going to get the big one next year,” he said.
With them will be Lindstrom’s freshman brother, Kolten, who offers such promise that his coach is quite serious when he predicts he might just be 1B player of the year in three years time. “This kid is going to be phenomenal,” Olsen said. Glenn has a chance for that accolade in his senior year, too, the coach added.
The Odessa bus ferried their jubilant players 75 miles from Spokane with their first-place trophy.
Naselle’s bus trip home was 418 miles.
Of course their journey west was farther.
But their journey was together.
Everyone had played their part.
The team manager, sophomore Jason Harman, had been assisted by a keen youngster who represents Naselle’s longer-term future. Assistant coach AJ Smith’s son, Peyton, proved an enthusiastic helper on the bench.
He is six years old.
