Natalie Hanson was born on May 22, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, 80 years ago. The family moved to Sacramento in 1951, where she flowered into an outgoing and friendly teen. Natalie had a flare for the dramatic and for leadership and would have probably been on stage, but circumstances interrupted her acting career so she moved on to the public arena. Her favorite career was that of a lobbyist for the PUC and working with the legislature. It took her to Washington, D.C. She also had her own public relations firm. She has traveled extensively to Europe, North Africa and most of the 50 states.
She moved to Long Beach and immediately got involved with the Planning Commission, then City Council. Following her “animal instincts,” she became an Elk, Moose, Lion and Eagle. She is active in Rotary (especially Shop With a Cop and Christmas Angels) and AAUW. More than a volunteer, Natalie is a good and loyal friend.
“These comments pay tribute to her on her 80th birthday,” said her sister Charlotte Paliani, who put this together. “Space constraints forced me to limit the participants as I think she still has every friend since she was born and 30-something grandkids!”
• Nan was a rotten big sister. She tortured me in many ways and resented me in more — but as adults we couldn’t be closer. We are now great friends and traveling buddies. We can see each other all day and then spend an hour on the phone. I have no idea what on earth we talk about. —Charlotte Paliani
• Natalie is one of the most civic minded people I have met. She has not only been involved in so many areas of the community but she has influenced the direction of every organization she has been involved in. She is an inspiration and a treasured resource. —Sue Svendsen
• Our mothers were life-long best friends but the paths of their children only crossed every 10-20 years. Natalie has the gift of making you feel like it was just yesterday and that no time has passed. On a 2016 visit, the four sisters spent four days together in my two-bedroom apartment, driving around Chicago in my little car. It felt like an everyday occurrence. We all felt that we made our mothers proud. —Roberta and Cookie
• Natalie brought a wealth of knowledge to the city when she became a council member and I enjoyed working with her. —David Glasson
• Wonderful and loved Auntie but hide all your chocolate! —Love, Norma and Danielle
• Some brothers have sisters that are sweet and lovely, some have feisty sisters that are strong and opinionated, some have sisters that entertain them and amuse them, some have sisters that are unpredictable, some have sisters that are dependable and always there for them, and some have sisters that are remarkable — that is my sister Natalie. She is unique and I love her for the person she is! Happy birthday! —Love, Vi and Gordon
• Natalie is a person with a huge heart in a tiny body — the Energizer bunny! Her mind is always working about how to help others in our community. She continually writes grants, then plans and works hard to provide events for others in our community. Some have included backpacks of food for kids; planning, cooking and serving Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, Christmas toy drives, organizing fun, creative events for veterans and many more. Natalie wears many hats and has an incredible attitude. She is giving and forgiving (thank goodness!) and is an amazing person who I am blessed to call my friend. Happy 80th birthday Natalie! Here’s to many, many more. —Marlene Quillin
• Three decades ago, my amazing cousin Natalie arrived in England for a year’s visit. She also enrolled as a mature student at the University of Essex, where I taught. Natalie, a California lobbyist, instructed one of her professors in the realities of American Politics, his field of expertise. As a student, she became confidante and agony aunt to a bevy of grateful undergraduates. In the local Rotary Club, she sparkled in their pursuit of good works in the community. What a dynamo! What a delight! What a damn fine individual! —Love, Nick
• Quote: I can’t say no. —Respectfully, Jerry Phillips
• I have been a member of AAUW with Natalie for 18 years. My word for her is indefatigable. We put on a tea each year to raise money for scholarships. Natalie would be there for all the prep work, would be there working as we set up the day before, would arrive before everyone the day of the tea and start working to get the food prepared, would participate in the program, and be there working until cleanup was finished and the last tea cup put away. —Dixie Wood
• My mom always puts others before herself, whether it’s family, friends, or the community as a whole. —Cliff
• So a man goes to the psychiatrist with a duck on his head and the doctor asks, “Can I help you?” and the duck says “Yes, can you get this guy off my ***?” My Mom repeats the joke and says a man goes to the psychiatrist with a duck on his head and the doctor asks “Can I help you?” and the man says “Yes, can you get this duck off my head?” and wonders why no one laughs. That’s my mom. —Jeff
• The most generous, kind and fun-loving person I know. When Aunt Natalie babysat us as kids, it meant ice cream sundaes for breakfast. —Noah
• Our “Pretty Aunt Natalie,” as our son calls her, is the only person we know who has hundreds of best friends. —Bill
• I think she is the most directionally challenged person I have ever known — and the most giving. Love her bunches. —Bonny Trotter
• My sister-in-law Natalie Hanson is one of the most giving and loving people I have ever had the miracle of meeting in this life and I love her. Stay well, Nan — and 80 more years! —Joe
• You are a tremendous asset to the peninsula. You have organized and carried out innumerable projects to benefit people of all ages, economic status, and challenging circumstances. —Michael Goldberg
• She is one of the best people on planet, endless generosity, worth far more than her weight in rubies. The best is yet to come! —Melissa Goldberg
• She always cares for everyone. I am thankful that she continued being a great mom to me even when she was no longer married to my father. —Keri
• It’s impossible not to think about Natalie without thinking of food! Ambrosia salad, Bluma Shells, Chocolate. I hope you get lots of chocolate on your happy 80th birthday! Love you lots! —Leann
• Natalie has been my go-to throughout my time with Ocean Beach School District. We’ve partnered with Food4Kids, Rotary, Long Beach City Council, and the Elks to make things happen in our little community. Natalie has been my primary contact for events related to Peninsula Poverty Response such as Project Community Connect an OWL. More than that, she’s my friend. We’ve chatted about family, work and life and when the AAUW Scholarship Spring Tea tickets were available she always ensured I got a ticket. Natalie is truly a blessing in my life and on this beach we live on. —Elly Rosaire
• “A price above rubies.” Anyone who knows this reference knows that Natalie embodies the spirit of dedication to friends, family and community implied in this description of her. Few have not been touched by some effort shown by her. We are all enriched by knowing Natalie. Happy birthday. —Barbara Carmel
• Natalie: I have always been so impressed with your willingness to change the world for others. “We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say, ‘It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.’ Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.” (Quote from Fred Rogers) Thank you for all that you do. —Nancy McAllister
• I have huge thanks to Natalie for keeping the food for kids program up and running especially for the past year as I know some families have had a lot of food insecurity. Many times people have expressed that the program has really helped their kiddos with meals over the weekend. It has been a pleasure getting to know Natalie and we have a lot of laughs and interesting conversations on our shopping trips! I really enjoy bombing around with Natalie in the big van going to all the stores. Happiest of birthdays, Natalie! —Marianne Mott
• My Aunt Natalie is more than family, she’s a friend and my secret keeper (for the most part). —Kim
• I can’t put into words what she has done for this community. She has won the Elks’ Polly Garland Award for outstanding person that is not an officer seven times for the district and two times for the state. No matter what her health is, she volunteers until the end and never complains. She and Don Aasen were a team at the Elks and home and she always had a long list of things for Don to do…when he was to pick her up at the airport one time he expressed concern that he completed her list while she was gone! —Dick Edwards
