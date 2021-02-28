I am a proud American and I am extremely worried about the future of this great nation. I am a legal citizen of the United States of America, a Vietnam veteran, a retired forester, a landowner, a taxpayer and, I believe, an independent thinker. Yet I feel like I am struggling to make a difference with no power or standing to effect the needed change.
This country is in terrible turmoil and we need strong, dynamic leadership to solve the hatred and division that is tearing our country apart.
With the left (Democrats) going farther left and the right (Republicans) going farther right I must ask “Where do the majority of us citizens, who are in the middle, fit into this separation of ideologies?” In 1972, a group called Stealers Wheel had a hit song entitled “Stuck in the Middle” in which there was a line “Clowns to the left me, Jokers to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle….” This is probably taken out of context, but the words are appropriate for my view of our current, political situation.
Where have all the all leaders gone? A leader is someone who is strong and in control, yet compassionate and understanding. They must have integrity and courage and not be influenced by prejudices or personal, financial gain. They must be honest, considerate and base their decisions on truths and facts. A true leader must be able to delegate to selected individuals who are knowledgeable and competent within the scope of their assigned duties. They must be able to professionally communicate with a wide variety of individuals or groups, oftentimes seeking common ground when dealing with diverse, social and/or political factions. They should be efficient and effective in their dealings and be held accountable for their decisions. Again I ask where have all the leaders gone?
I believe that for at least the last 12 years we have had weak leadership at the executive level of the federal government. One was (is) a smooth-talking, manipulating place-holder and the other was (is) an arrogant, domineering blowhard. This weak leadership has left us floundering. Unfortunately, I believe the incoming executive is a cream-puff puppet with a socialist sidekick.
I also believe that the legislative branch, through their “my way or no way” approach to solving issues and their weak leadership, have exacerbated the hate and division within the country. The power placed in the respective senior members by party and in both chambers is ridiculous. I can only believe that the December 2020 legislative approval rating of 15% is too high. The name calling, finger pointing and hate mongering at this supposedly professional level is embarrassing. The “political hypocrisy” demonstrated by both parties is absurd. I think that a lot of our newly elected officials have great intentions when chosen but as they reach their station they are forced into “political lockstep” by their party leadership.
Pressing concerns
There are three current economic issues that highlight my concerns for the overall ineptness of our elected officials in Washington D.C.
• First, attaching the covid-19 relief bill to the December 2020, pork-laden spending bill was ludicrous. This 5,500-plus page document, which I am sure didn’t get read before passing, brings to mind Nancy Pelosi’s comment “we have to approve it so that we can find out what is in it.” These two issues should have been presented and discussed separately and then voted on based on their own merit. In the spending bill, I question the billions of dollars that were appropriated to countries such as Tibet, Nepal, Pakistan, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Columbia, Peru and Venezuela (among many others) with questionable oversight. Could we have better utilized those funds to support the national economy?
• Second, the out of control spending at the federal level that is leading to the rising national debt is going to be a huge problem for my grandchildren. Our leaders need to understand the art of prioritization and that it might be appropriate to say “no” once in a while. I strongly believe that this country needs to control our spending addiction. Thomas Jefferson once said “To preserve our independence, we must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt…. I am for a government rigorously frugal and simple.”
• And third, providing individuals more money through unemployment benefits than they make at their jobs is not going to help us get out of the economic crisis we are currently facing. This action revises President Kennedy’s famous phrase to now read “ask not what you can do for your county, but ask what your country can do for you.”
Solving social issues
The social issue of lawlessness, including trespassing, looting, pillaging, mugging, arson, robbery and killings, that is running rampant across the nation needs to be controlled and sanity brought back into the judicial process. A quote from Benjamin Franklin reads “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.”
Another social issue we have is a broadcast news media that, for the most part, is more interested in sensationalistic indoctrination than presenting facts. In 1970, Simon and Garfunkel’s “The only living boy in New York” included a line “Oh, I can gather all the news I need on the weather report.” This line is very appropriate as I attempt to deal with the biases I see on the broadcast news.
In other social issues, we have a social media that is controlling and sometimes squelching free speech. There are college professors and other educators only telling our youth one side of the issues, thus what to believe. We have the internet and other technologies that allow groups or individuals to easily spread their various, sometimes hateful, messages. There are professional athletes, movie and television personalities, singers and songwriters, rich business individuals, scientists and other influential people with their opinions trying to sway our beliefs. The Four Seasons (1964) and the Temeloes (1967) produced a hit entitled “Silence is Golden” in which there was a line “Talking is cheap, people follow like sheep, even though there is no place to go.” Again, this may be taken out of context, but the words feel right in addressing my thoughts.
Let’s not be sheep; let’s deal in truths and facts in a virtuous manner. Let’s find, develop and choose true leaders at the highest levels that are willing to break out of “political lockstep” and work to get this country back on a sustainable, cohesive, positive, understanding, unified and respectful track.
L. Rex Hutchins operates a family forest in the Menlo area of Pacific County. He retired from a position as forester for this area with the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
