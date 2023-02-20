Countless people as well as our local communities experience adverse impacts related to behavioral health and homelessness. The courts have done their best to develop ways to respond when people affected by behavioral health issues are accused of criminal conduct.

It doesn’t make the news when people with behavioral health issues succeed after judicial intervention, but it is always newsworthy when there is failure, especially repeated failure by people who cycle in and out of the system. Community frustration is understood, but judges are even more frustrated because the behavioral health issues people are experiencing seem to speak louder than we do.

A group of municipal court judges meet weekly to address issues affecting municipal courts in Washington state. Including the authors, other judges who participated in this Op-Ed are: Federal Way Municipal Court Judge Brad Bales; Renton Municipal Court Judge Kara Murphy Richards; Kent Municipal Court Judge Mike Frans; Bellingham Municipal Court Judge Debra Lev; Eatonville and South Prairie Municipal Court Judge Joanna Daniels; and Sumner and Black Diamond Municipal Court Judge Krista White-Swain.

Dave Larson is a Federal Way municipal court judge and has received awards for his role in promoting judicial independence and civics education.

Anthony Gipe is a Kent municipal court judge.

Mara Rozzano is a Bothell municipal court judge.

This column originally appeared in the Seattle Times.

