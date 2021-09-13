Whose job is it to care about the state of our historical downtown areas?
I can be persistent. It is one of my best and worst qualities. I plan to open Ilwaco Bakery & Café at the Port of Ilwaco next spring. I purchased an existing restaurant building in 2016 and my two-year plan reluctantly evolved into what has become a six-year renovation. The path to getting my doors open has been fraught with obstacles — from financial, and health and covid-related challenges to extensive behind-the-scenes work that is part of opening a new restaurant. My persistence has carried me through these challenges, and I expect to open my restaurant doors next year.
I love Ilwaco. I live in a beautiful environment that offers numerous activities right outside my front door. I love waking early at the port and hearing fishermen and women on their boats preparing for an afternoon of doing what they love. These folks continue to carry the identity of our charming community — that we are a historic fishing village.
Betsy Millard, curator at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, writes, “Ilwaco Harbor was the start of the Ilwaco Railway and Navigation Company so most travelers came across the river into Ilwaco where they could board the train and travel north… perhaps one of the most important things about Ilwaco was that it has always been the center of commerce for the Peninsula.”
My understanding of Ilwaco’s history began in 2016 when I read the City of Ilwaco’s Comprehensive Plan for our community. The Community Vision Statement asserts “Ilwaco will become a destination community that features its historic roots as a fishing village…. Once here, visitors will learn more about Ilwaco’s amenities through information kiosks and improved signage.” Additionally, the plan states, “Improving downtown Ilwaco should be a central focus of this effort.” Currently, more than half of the commercial spaces in downtown Ilwaco consist of empty lots and buildings that are either boarded up or appear vacant; a large part of our valuable community history is in our neglected downtown area.
Business folks speak
I wanted an informed understanding of how others view our downtown, so I created a short survey and walked around my community. I asked fellow business folks what they liked most about our downtown area and what they would change if they could. Based on the short survey, people said they mostly liked the historical buildings and that our downtown is walkable — both important features if we are to bring our downtown back to life. A few said there was nothing they liked about it at all. When asked what they would change if they could, the response most gave was that they wanted to see more businesses in our empty storefronts.
Some of the folks I talked with offered additional thoughts on their experience of operating a business in Ilwaco. Luanne Hanes, longtime resident and owner of Olde Town Trading Post stated, “People have kind of given up on Ilwaco. Other businesses aren’t open when they’re needed.” Josh Philips, new owner of Spawn Fly Fish commented, “Sometimes I get the feeling that people want it to remain the same.” Adding that one of his biggest challenges as a new business is, “Getting the community at large to come to the downtown area. We struggle with having the first conversation and getting the opportunity to personally tell our story and vision.”
As a new businessperson in Ilwaco, I share their concerns. Attracting new people is a normal advertising activity for any business. To attract new people and entice them to stay and spend their much-needed dollars in a community with a derelict downtown adds an additional burden. What does the condition of our downtown say to folks who visit Ilwaco for the first time? What does it say about who we are as a community? Businesses like mine need adequate revenue to keep our doors open year-round and to retain valuable employees. When the Ilwaco fishing and tourist activity winds down at the end of summer, so do our incomes. Beginning the process of bringing our downtown back to life and giving folks a reason to visit Ilwaco during the fall and winter months provides an opportunity to increase the income of every business in our community, to increase the tax base for our city, to provide employment opportunities for our residents, and to thrive year-round as a community.
Washington Main Street Program
Besides working on my restaurant, for the past six months I have also been educating myself on historical downtown revitalization. Numerous communities across this country face similar issues with their own derelict, historical buildings, and downtowns where businesses have all but disappeared. Fortunately, there are organizations who specialize in helping these communities bring their downtowns back to life.
In my search for outside help with this issue, I came across the Washington Main Street program, a statewide organization managed by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation. The organization helps communities rebuild their historical downtown areas and revitalize their local economies by building on each community’s unique attributes. They are an important resource for many Main Street affiliated communities across our state who have begun revitalization efforts in their own cities.
The commitment to begin a downtown revitalization process is not one to be taken lightly, and it involves many aspects of community development. One of the more attractive features of the Washington Main Street program is that it is community driven. It is also important to understand that historical downtown revitalization is a long-term process that requires engagement from the community and persistence in solving its problems. It requires buy-in from business, community, and especially civic leaders. The effects a derelict downtown has on its local economy and citizens is great. A downtown revitalization effort requires a willingness from our leaders to begin the process of change.
Whose job is it to care about the state of historic downtown Ilwaco? Anyone and everyone. My persistence on this issue could be an asset in bringing change to our downtown area. However, without buy-in from engaged leaders and an engaged community, there is no one person or group who will be successful in bringing positive change to our downtown. It takes a community. It takes leaders with a clear vision of who we are as a community and the willingness to lead us towards that vision.
