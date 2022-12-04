Western State Hospital

In this March 19, 2020, file photo, an employee walks near an entrance to Western State Hospital in Lakewood. Pacific County Superior Court Judge and colleagues throughout Washington have levied millions in fines because of the state’s slowness in responding to treatment orders in criminal prosecutions.

 AP

The number of people with mental illness waiting for competency restoration treatment in Washington is the highest it’s ever been. According to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services data, there were 2,397 orders for inpatient evaluation and treatment services for people waiting in Washington jails this year, a 37% increase from the year before. The latest data show that waiting time in jail for inpatient treatment at Western State Hospital or Eastern State Hospital now exceeds two to three months on average.

While the uptick is partly due to service disruptions during the covid-19 pandemic, it should not be an excuse for this ongoing crisis. A multiyear trend line on the jail waiting time data reveals a consistent upward trajectory regardless of the pandemic.

David D. Luxton is a clinical psychologist, Ph.D., and professor with the University of Washington Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington School of Medicine. Views represented here are his own.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.