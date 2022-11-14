Offshore use map

A color-coded map hints at already-intense existing uses of Southwest Washington offshore marine waters — and does not including existing fisheries in the area. Offshore wind generation would conflict with these uses.

Floating offshore wind is very bad fit for the coast, and anyone forced to purchase the exorbitant high priced offshore power.

As important as it may be to attempt to fight climate change, the result must be a benefit for all our citizens, and not just a benefit for large urban centers at the expense of disparaging the coast — widening the urban/coastal divide.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.