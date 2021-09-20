Sunday, 9/12, the day after the 20-year remembrance of the Attack on the Twin Towers.
A nearly deserted beach. Duncan, man’s best friend, lags behind, old now, 14 winters as the Natives say. Duncan is watching a flag, at half-staff, stranded but waving proudly in a firm northwest breeze from the top of a tall skinny drift log or post. Early morning and the dog is clearly happy. And curious. The day is already warm. Duncan was just sheared and reminds me of a nation forfeiting its pride after a heavy storm. Though a bit battle-worn, the flag is of American vintage, all stars and stripes intact.
The flag is cordoned inside a haphazard fort built from drift logs and driftwood, similar to the one the Mulvey girls and myself resurrected from wooden litter and flotsam off the beach in Seaview — must I say it — 60 years ago.
I reason that the flag is a statement on the attack on the twin towers in New York City 20 years ago. A remembrance of our deep and tragic loss. In the weeks that followed, the world — or most of it — lined up behind the 250-year-old democracy, the United States of America.
But that state of grace was short-lived as the Bush administration began applying torture against our enemy and against the rules of the Geneva Convention. The World reacted in surprise and revulsion to the loss of our morality, one based on decades of sound moral convictions and principles. No nation is without its faults.
Fifty years ago, America witnessed the fall of Saigon and the inconsolable finale of the war in Vietnam. Time revealed more in the subsequent years as refugees — our allies — offered their tense stories of survival under the brutal North Vietnamese regime. Those who couldn’t get out. And now, déjà vu — as Yogi Berra stated — all over again.
In the Afghanistan debacle, two points wrangle in many minds. One: No other nation ever conquered these tough resolute people or the physical restraints of their landscape. Two: The subsequent torture of the Taliban and Al Qaeda only steeled the determination of these warriors, and diminished our reputation. Call them terrorists if you must. Let us not confuse murder when it happens. Likewise, let us not forget that in all wars, innocents die. Nor do we wish to forget that 2,500 Americans who died in Afghanistan and more in Iraq. Ten times that many were severely injured. It is believed that the Afghans lost 175,000.
Our nation is clearly divided. Hopefully, as our soldiers come home, their stories will be added to our understanding of what took place over the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan. And hopefully, the clarity and insight this provides will serve to prevent similar mistakes in the future.
What does a half-staff flag say to you, left waving here today, on lovely Benson Beach in the soft September wind? What is the significance of this wooden structure, this makeshift shelter standing like an abandoned Fort Apache? Was it to remember the death of 3,000 innocent citizens on 9/11? Was it to recognize the responsibility of a great nation? Was it a passing afterthought?
Soon, the winds of winter will wash away any physical remembrance of this fragile driftwood structure; bury the drift logs and perhaps our proud flag under dunes of ocean sand. Tomorrow the sun will rise and a new day begin anew. Such are a pocketful of promises.
