My hand clenched the handle; I was uncertain this was the right thing. I walked toward the volunteer, who took the pet carrier from me with a smile and engaged in some baby-talk when addressing the kittens. When the kittens were in my house, I felt like I was doing something good. I felt good that they would be ready for their new families and homes. I was a foster for Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (HAVA).
HAVA provides shelter for rescued and surrendered animals, resources for owners with animals, and community education for pet owners, according to the hava-heart.org mission statement.
I originally got involved because of a disability that really limited what I could do. Fostering gave me an opportunity to do something good for kittens that would have been destroyed after 72 hours at a shelter, according to the Rescue Paw Foundation. HAVA gave them a place to live for as long as they needed. One of the ways they accomplished this was to enlist volunteers to take care of kittens and cats until they were ready for adoption.
The National Kitten Coalition reported in 2020 their educational program impacted 213,767 kittens. That number is out of the 6-7 million that enter shelters each year, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
They bounced around our home, climbing our drapes, unrolling the toilet paper, and scratching their memory into the walls. It was a constant rotation of cleaning litter boxes. There were times when a kitten would climb in while you changed the litter, making it instantly dirty. I would sigh sharply, but deep down it didn’t matter one bit.
“Of the 3 million cats and dogs euthanized in shelters each year, approximately 2.4 million (80%) are healthy and treatable and could have been adopted into new homes,” according to the U.S. Humane Society.
There really wasn’t anything more satisfying than having a semi-feral or feral kitten finally trust you enough to curl up in your arms and purr while it fell asleep. When looking down at that furball face, you see just how much an animal depends on a human for their existence.
“Of the cats entering shelters, 37% are adopted, 41% are euthanized, and less than 5% of cats who came in as strays are returned to their owners,” the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
It can be exciting to get a new pet — then after a few months or even just a couple of weeks, the reality of the time and commitment of care begins to become overwhelming. Before adopting, it is worth thinking about the permanence of adoption. Pets need the stability of your love and care, not being put in a box and dumped by the side of the road, or a collar nailed to something so they cannot defend themselves, or any other torture that has been thought up.
I tried to care for these cute kittens without getting attached. It is impossible. My heart was yanked from my chest several times, but I only kept two kittens. They run around my house, cuddle up with me, and take out their anger of a bad day on a dog in the household. They are perfect.
Matter of fact, we recently adopted an 11-year-old pug. We have two pugs and two cats. It gets a little crowded, but it doesn’t matter. There is a completeness in the household. At the end of the day, we are all in the family room, in front of wood stove, the animals on various pet beds, and my husband and I on the couch: this feeling is something I can’t explain. It is happiness, something that eluded me for so long that is scary for just a moment — then I look at the animals and know for these animals we made a difference.
My fostering days may be over, but there are other people out there who need to begin their journey. There is a young animal or old animal waiting for someone to hold it close and make it feel safe. There are kittens to teach. There must be others out there ready for the March through October kitten season.
Be sure. If you are sure, go and become a foster. I know HAVA is waiting for someone to fill out the online application, then take the next step. There is no HAVA or shelters like it without community members. That can be a bit scary.
Be sure.
Don’t foster or adopt if you will later say you don’t have time anymore for that animal. If you look at their eyes when you surrender the animal, you can see the confusion and fear. What you don’t see in the shelter is the depression and grief. It is there. No one would fault you for being a summer foster, rather than adopting, then giving an animal back.
That animal that looks at you and just you, that was the look that made me want to hold it tight for the 20 years of its life. I want there to be a whole family room full of pets warm and happy that I can look at, feeling the bliss of my commitment of love.
