On behalf of all our staff I am proud to enthusiastically welcome each of you to Ilwaco High School and to the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The start of a new school year is an exciting time for many reasons. Among the many reasons for this excitement is the fact that regardless of how previous years have gone, we all get a fresh start and a clean slate. Also, let’s not forget that school is where we find our friends. Ilwaco High School is the place to be starting with the first day of school on Sept. 1.
As we all know, life is about choices. We at IHS hope that you will choose to get involved, to treat yourself and all others with respect, and to make the most of the privilege you have to acquire a quality education. The fact of the matter is that our staff is ready to do their part to provide every student in our care with a world-class education. We can’t, however, do it alone. Providing this education is a team effort that takes our staff and students, our parents, and our community all working together to prepare every student for success in post-secondary training, career, citizenship, and life beyond high school. It really does take all of us striving together!
Our staff members are proud to be Ilwaco Fishermen and to serve our students, parents and community on this educational journey. We are excited to work with all of you to ensure that 2021-22 becomes Ilwaco High School’s greatest year yet in every way. At Ilwaco High School, everybody belongs and, ready or not, the time is rapidly approaching for the start of this exciting year. With it, we know that the best is yet to come for all Ilwaco students, staff, family members and community.
We hope that you all enjoy the remainder of your summer. We are, however, ready to let the magic begin with the start of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
All of us at IHS are excited about the new school year and about working with each of you. So, get ready to engage and focus. We can’t wait for the teaching and learning to begin. On behalf of all our staff I am proud to say that, “We are Ilwaco” and, that together, anything's possible! See you on Wednesday, Sept. 1 to get 2021-22 off to a great start!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.