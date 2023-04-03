Thesis: The Downtown Ilwaco Revitalization Committee (DIRC) and the proposed Creative Arts District could be valuable additions to the community, but both groups must work together to make the programs successful.
The importance of working together: Examples of communities that work together — what do they accomplish? We don’t have successful families, groups, or businesses without reaching out, including others, and working towards a common goal.
Everything we do to promote, grow, and bring positive change to Ilwaco has, at its core, the idea that we are “a historic fishing village,” as outlined in the City of Ilwaco Comprehensive Plan. Ilwaco is known as a successful fishing community in a beautiful environment, but when the folks who come to Ilwaco to fish go home at the end of the season, it is difficult for other businesses in our community to keep their doors open. More than any other business, folks want to see more restaurant options and a full-service grocery store, based on a 2022 DIRC survey. When our non-fishing businesses are booming during the summer months, there’s no doubt that providing our fishing community with more places to stay, eat and shop would keep precious dollars in the Ilwaco community.
We must aim to bring the community together and continue to build pride in the things we do — together.
Most importantly: The DIRC and the arts district are similar in that both require support from civic leaders and the greater community in order to be successful. Why? The idea of “buy-in” from the community is what makes programs like this work.
Solution: The City of Ilwaco would benefit from an economic development, downtown revitalization, and a housing plan to begin the work, as a community, of addressing the issues we currently face. But no plan will be successful without a willingness to put any differences aside and see the benefits of a whole community working toward a common goal.
Email val.ilwaco@gmail.com for more information about downtown Ilwaco revitalization, or to voice your thoughts about the possibility of bringing downtown Ilwaco back to life. Valerie Perkins is the proprietress of Ilwaco Bakery & Cafe.
