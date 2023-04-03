Thesis: The Downtown Ilwaco Revitalization Committee (DIRC) and the proposed Creative Arts District could be valuable additions to the community, but both groups must work together to make the programs successful.

The importance of working together: Examples of communities that work together — what do they accomplish? We don’t have successful families, groups, or businesses without reaching out, including others, and working towards a common goal.

Email val.ilwaco@gmail.com for more information about downtown Ilwaco revitalization, or to voice your thoughts about the possibility of bringing downtown Ilwaco back to life. Valerie Perkins is the proprietress of Ilwaco Bakery & Cafe.

