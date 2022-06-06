Kindness is the mother lode. The nugget. The secret garden. Through kindness we expose ourselves to the best in others, to our brothers and sisters, to friends and strangers. Where do we find kindness? We find it in the tangled roots and branches (arteries and veins) of our amazing human body. Surging. Dancing. Singing — kindness is evolution, the best of things unsaid, undeclared. Celebrated modestly. Kindness should be a religion. Certainly, kindness guides sagacious words and the actions of our prophets and saviors. Kindness is always at the core of goodness, the amber light inside an agate. Kindness is love, and love is kindness.
Fear drives hatred. Fear is a deep scar. Fear maims. Fear threatens. Fear destroys. Guns destroy. They take away life.
Make me another argument: Guns, you say, offer protection. They are hunting weapons. They often pass on a physical legacy from father to son, from uncle to nephew. They are sometimes an example of fine engineering, a weapon of hard-metal beauty.
I own a shotgun. Two. Both were passed down from my father.
At 14, I snuck out and hunted ducks with a young friend. Dad found out and didn’t lecture or punish me. Instead, he bought books, read and explored hunting skills. Ultimately, he bought a double-barrel shotgun and we hunted together. He was one hell of a shot, but not as good as my younger brother, Jeff, always a deadeye. Point being: We loved to hunt together.
John Campiche grew up in the down-under, hard streets of south Chicago, on Morgan Avenue. He suffered through the Depression. His family lost their home. They often went hungry. An uncle worked the stockyards and brought home the offal. Free food, right? Dad was a street fighter, a survival technique carried over from the Lost Boys. Remember fear? He felt it every day and cloaked it in an Irish temper. Ask me, how does background play into our actions, into motivation and temperament? I scamper for answers.
We used our weapons responsibly. We never pointed them at another human being. Dad was a healer, not a killer. We did shoot lots of waterfowl. We ate every bite. We seldom went hungry. We didn’t need this food, but I still love the taste of wild game.
A few years ago, I was a chef in Alaska. One afternoon, my boss went into a gun shop and bought his third or fourth AR-15. Actually, he bought an AR-10. I didn’t know the difference. And when I asked him why, he replied, “For protection!“
“Protection from whom?” I inquired.
“From you. From the liberals.”
“Liberals, ” I guffawed gently, “generally aren’t armed. It’s you guys that purchase arsenals of these weapons. And millions of bullets, to boot. You’re right about one thing, Herb. Guns don’t kill people. Bullets do. Maybe we should outlaw bullets.” End of conversation.
At some point the Campiches put our shotguns away. Buried them in a closet.
What difference then, between a boy hunting with his father, carrying a traditional gun, and an 18-year with an automatic weapon and no parental discipline or moral values?
All this trauma, over and over, like a merry-go-round from hell. Let me ask you another question: Why can this youngster, this teen, buy a semi-automatic rifle, a military-grade machine gun — takes just one new part that anyone can buy at a gun show to upgrade — and shoot to death 19 children and two teachers, and we — America — does nothing? I ask you: Where has kindness fled?
Hell, we can’t even register the damn things. We can’t insist on a two-week cooling off period. We can’t even say, “OK, Freddie, you can learn to use a hunting weapon properly, but don’t even imagine buying one of those killing machines, an AR-15, or a Glock semi-automatic pistol. You don’t need one of those and you certainly don’t need a closet full of them. Go hunting with Uncle Emmitt. Here is my old 30-30. Just use your head.”
So, let us extol a new set of values. Can we explore reason and common sense in our great country? Most other nations have already committed, including Canada, our closest neighbor. Let us one day become a kinder nation. You have heard these words before, from both sides of the aisle. So why not? Let’s shuffle kindnesses into play. Let’s put down the killing sticks and learn to have a reasonable conversation.
