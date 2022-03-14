Let’s get the facts straight.
What are we talking about? The Ocean Beach School District is proposing a $96.15 million bond to correct critical facility deficiencies. Projects addressed in the bond focus on educational effectiveness, student/teacher safety and maximizing operational efficiency. Details on these projects can be found online in the Observer’s archives (search: “school bond”).
How did we get here? During public planning sessions throughout 2021, the school board met with citizens and architectural consultants to prioritize school facility needs and assess critical structural deficiencies. The board’s review considered structural integrity, seismic resilience, HVAC and plumbing effectiveness, outdoor sports field quality, general maintenance concerns, energy efficiency, and overall student safety. In October 2021, the board created a community-led Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) to weigh options for repair or replacement of facilities at risk. Based on FAC findings, the superintendent recommended a plan to the board that was adopted for an April 26, 2022 bond election.
What are the deficiencies? Safety concerns top the list, including severely eroded structural elements in multiple facilities, asbestos hazards, seismic vulnerability, and tsunami inundation. As possible solutions were reviewed, the FAC and board concluded that urgent attention is required to avoid catastrophic structural failure in some facilities and comprehensively reconfigure facilities use for optimal and efficient operations.
• The high school floor tiles are affixed with asbestos mastic and underneath the floor lies a failing sewage system that long past its useful life. In the event of plumbing failure, the school will need to be shut down indefinitely. Repairs will necessitate mitigation of the asbestos risk. Separately, the lack of seismic reinforcement means that any earthquake of significance could render the high school and stadium buildings immediately unusable.
• The district’s K-5 elementary student population is split between two existing elementary school buildings located far from one another and in FEMA-designated tsunami inundation zones. The district duplicates education and support resources across two sites that split grade levels.
• The Ilwaco stadium and the transportation facility are structurally obsolete and not safe.
• The alternative school operates without an independent, standalone facility.
What is proposed to be funded by this bond? The Ilwaco stadium and transportation “bus barn” will be demolished, relocated, and rebuilt. Seismic reinforcement, asbestos removal, HVAC modernization, and plumbing repairs will be performed on the high school, as well as major reconfiguration and space optimization in common areas, kitchen, music facilities, and offices. The alternative school will be housed in a newly renovated building. A modern, consolidated PreK-6 elementary school will be constructed at the tsunami-safe Ilwaco hilltop location. And an adjacent field house structure will be added as a multi-use covered facility for all Ilwaco-campus students.
These investments satisfy the priority objectives of the board and FAC:
• Address structural, seismic, health, and safety concerns
• Incorporate 21st century educational facilities expectations (technology integration, configurable classroom and multi-purpose spaces, modern heating and air circulation, and accessibility)
• Gain the benefits of consolidation to best serve our children
Why another bond? The most recent capital facilities bond was approved nearly 20 years ago. Just as you wouldn’t wait 20 years to make major repairs and improvements to your home, schools also need comprehensive updates. Washington state funds “basic education” but does not fund the cost of building new schools or renovating older schools. Bonds are the preferred financing tool for construction projects as they can be successfully sold to investors eager for tax-free dividends over a long payback period.
What will this cost me? Our property taxes support schools through general obligation bonds and levies (operating, technology, capital). The projected 2023 tax rate for this bond will be $1.67 per $1,000. When taken together, the combined tax rate for Ocean Beach schools (levies and bonds) is projected to be $3.06 per $1,000 from 2023 onward. This is the same combined rate we paid in 2020 and less than rates of many of our neighboring districts (and markedly less than rates required of taxpayers in similarly-sized districts elsewhere in the state).
Reminder also that perhaps 40% of housing units within the district are second/vacation homes owned by non-residents whose property taxes will also contribute to funding this bond, thereby shouldering a significant portion of the tax.
Are alternative funding sources being explored? Yes. Funding for seismic protections for the high school will qualify for $5 million of state funding assistance but only if the bond passes. Additional funding ideas will be pursued, including from FEMA or possible new state school funding legislation. However, eligibility for such funds is uncertain and indeterminate at present. We cannot wait to act. Urgent attention is required now.
How will the community stay involved and be kept informed? If the bond passes, the school district has committed to engage the community in two ways:
Community committees will be formed to advise the district on future uses of the existing elementary schools.
A Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC) of community members will be formed to monitor and report to the community and school board on the performance of the bond. Its responsibilities will include support for the district in tracking progress, budgets, and schedules.
Want to learn more? OBSD has launched an informational website at tinyurl.com/OBSD2022Bond. Check it out!
And the public is invited to tour district facilities this Sunday, March 20, starting at 2 p.m., meeting at Hilltop school to start. Details can be found at www.facebook.com/events/1050280578883909/?sfnsn=mo
