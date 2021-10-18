Some Peninsula residents will surely remember Celilo Falls, on the mighty Columbia River. Thirteen miles upstream from today’s The Dalles, Oregon, construction of The Dalles Dam in 1957 submerged this powerful force of nature.
Celilo Falls was the first of three treacherous rapids that the Lewis & Clark Expedition traversed on their way to the Pacific Ocean. The next rapids were named the Short Narrows by a terrified Captain Clark. On Oct. 23, 1805 he wrote in his journal: “the horrid appearance of this agitated gut swelling, boiling & whorling in every direction.”
By the standards of today, this was a Class V rapid, meaning it could not be run in a modern canoe specially designed for whitewater. The local Indians, closely related to the Chinook Tribe and expert canoeists themselves, did not believe these strangers could do it in their big, heavy dugouts.
Indians gathered along the high banks overlooking the river to watch these crazy men (and one woman) drown themselves, and to be ready to help themselves to the abandoned equipment and supplies afterwards. They were astonished that the Americans finished the run without incident.
But the Indians were sure they couldn’t make it through the final river obstacle, named the Long Narrows. So, again they gathered on the banks to await the inevitable disaster. They left disappointed as the Corps of Discovery accomplished their overland trek to link the Pacific Ocean with the Atlantic Ocean.
