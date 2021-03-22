The Finnish American Folk festival group in Naselle was given the gift of a building in Naselle! We have been trying and succeeding in using it as the Naselle Community Center for more than two years. We are going on our third year now and because of the pandemic that sadly hit the entire world, we are now asking for help to continue upkeep and maintenance costs.
Our local Congregational Church had been declining in membership over the years and was faced with maintenance costs and no pastor. A small group of remaining members got together and discussed possible options for their beloved church building. They wanted to donate the church to a local non-profit organization and wanted it to be used in a way that would provide a benefit to the Naselle community.
Over the past two years, we have been offering the building to others to use for monthly and weekly meetings, rentals for weddings and funerals, and most of all have been offering locals and visitors alike the chance to see local talents perform in a beautiful building setting. We have had all kinds of performers here in Naselle, including Carl Wirkkala, folk and country singer; Kim Angelis, violinist; Jennifer Goodenberger, pianist; Richard Ellis, singer; Gene Quilhaugh, local folk singer and guitarist; and even special guests like Ruusamari Teppo, the famous Finnish pianist and great-granddaughter of Sibelius. We have also featured local and visiting artists who came to display and sell their beautiful works of art during an Art festival held at the Community Center. We were all set to feature the amazing Bayside Singers from Ocean Park when the Community Center had to close down.
Mike Swanson, past Finn Fest chairman and signer for the new building, said: “It’s special that the congregation donated the church to the group, which holds its festival every two years. I’m just happy we have the opportunity to use it for the best interest of the community. With the shutdown of the Community Center, we are facing a critical shortage of maintenance funding. We appreciate any donations for this worthwhile community resource.”
Our community here is amazing! They have supported our local Finnish Festival since 1982! Please feel free to contribute to the following websites:
Or you can donate to the FAFF website and earmark the donation for the Naselle Community Center at:
Facebook page: Finnish American Folk Festival of Naselle
Kiitos everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.