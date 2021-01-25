A welcome addition to internet broadband service providers on the Long Beach Peninsula arrived with the start of the new year. In addition to offering broadband internet speeds to swaths of the population previously without access, it also comes at a price highly competitive with those offered by cable companies. It marks the arrival of widespread 5G service on the LBP, and provides a glimpse of how 5G may revolutionize how its residents interact with the rest of the world through the internet.
In 2020, T-Mobile launched its Home Internet service in a limited number of markets utilizing a 4G modem/gateway. But on Jan. 1, T-Mobile greatly expanded the markets eligible for its Home Internet service (including the LBP) and began distributing a Nokia 5G modem/gateway to customers. Although some urban markets can order T-Mobile’s Home Internet, its primarily focus is to provide broadband access in rural markets.
Like many on the LBP, I had few options for internet service at my home. Despite an address on Sandridge Road, along which run the high-speed digital pipes of cable companies, in reality I live several hundred feet from the street, with a thick grove of trees separating me from digital nirvana. The cable company kindly offered to bridge this gap by running a cable from my home to the street. All I had to do was “contribute” $7,000 to the effort. I passed.
And so I made do, limping along with whatever hotspot internet service my cell phone (also T-Mobile) could provide, hoping one distant day 5G might come to my rescue. The FCC defines “broadband” as a service providing downloads at a minimum of 25Mbps and uploads at 3Mbps, but with the hotspot I did at best 8-12Mbps down, and frequently found myself in the 2-4Mbps range. Uploads were in the 1-3Mbps range. I could do basic web browsing and watch short videos, but that was about it.
That made me a perfect candidate for T-Mobile’s Home Internet. Since it offers a commitment-free way to try the service, I signed up and was among the first nationally to receive the Nokia 5G modem. The deal T-Mobile offers: $50 per month, unlimited data, no contract and you receive a Nokia 5G gateway at no charge (must be returned if you cancel the service).
My Nokia gateway arrived the second week of January. It’s a stylish silver cylinder 8” tall and 5” in diameter with a small display screen on top. It comes with an electric power cord and a small battery backup. The battery arrives pre-charged and, before plugging in for the first time, you’re supposed to walk around your home until you find the strongest signal on the Nokia display. High spots and proximity to windows are encouraged. Once you select a location, you plug in and it becomes the point from which wifi signals are distributed throughout your home.
T-Mobile offers a website (www.t-mobile.com/coverage/coverage-map) where you can enter your address and it will report the 4G/5G signal strength you can expect at the location. Despite trying every window of my home, my signal always registered the website’s depressingly accurate prediction of “Weak” (2 out of 5 bars). This translated into internet speeds not much better than what my hotspot provided.
The issue, as in all things related to signal strength, is governed by one’s distance from a cell phone tower and whether any obstructions (e.g., trees) stand between you and the tower. Thanks to cellmapper.net, I learned the two towers closest to my home were not operated by T-Mobile, and that I was positioned almost equally distant between two T-Mobile towers located on 270th St. and 180th St. (the third T-Mobile tower on the LBP is located across from Black Lake in Ilwaco). Given my distance from the towers, and the fact my home is almost entirely surrounded by tall trees, a weak signal seemed all I could expect with the equipment I had.
This was disappointing, as I had joined a reddit group devoted to T-Mobile Home Internet and read reports of users from across the county who were reporting very fast (150 to 200Mbps) download speeds. But there were also many in the same boat as me, pulling only a weak signal and clocking disappointing download speeds.
Among this group, there is quite a debate on whether signal boosters could create a more powerful signal that would translate into faster internet speeds. Quite a few believe a booster introduces so much noise into the signal that slower speeds would be the outcome.
But given the lack of available alternatives, and the fact that most signal boosters have a generous return policy, I decided to invest in one recommended to me as particularly strong in the cell phone bands utilized by T-Mobile. I spent a sunny afternoon crawling across my roof with a signal strength app on my phone, looking for the best position for the antenna that came with the booster.
After plugging in the booster, the Nokia showed 3 bars, a “Good” signal. I ran an internet performance test at speedtest.net and when the results came back, I admit, I almost cried. Seems Santa brought me a late gift this year: broadband. I routinely clocked 30-35Mbps down/8-12Mbps up, and could stream movies on YouTube and PrimeVideo without interruption. After living in the digital desert for so long, I suddenly, unexpectedly, and cheaply could stick my head under the tap and drink deeply.
The Nokia gateway performs best when it simultaneously connects to 4G (the primary signal) and 5G (the secondary signal) transmission bands. Without the booster, I could only connect to T-Mobile’s 4G signal. With it, I connect to both, with my secondary signal reporting its connection to band n71, the frequency used by T-Mobile for 5G. It seems 5G had come to my digital rescue, much faster and less expensively than I ever imagined (their $50/month deal got even better for me as it meant I could cancel the $15/month I had been paying on my T-Mobile cell phone plan for an extra helping of hotspot “high speed” transfers).
As with any new technology rollout, there are problems. Many early customers report difficulty logging on through VPNs, an increasingly important requirement for those working from home. I’ve experienced several of the spontaneous disconnects also reported by others. And there’s the issue of cell phone towers giving higher priority to phone calls rather than data transfers, meaning internet speeds could slow when too many people at once decide to chatter on their phones.
But even on that front there is hope, as I recently spotted a new cell tower under construction on Pioneer Road, and watched as workers hung new equipment on the tower closest to downtown Long Beach. More towers and more equipment should mean more capacity and, with the advent of 5G, more digital services reaching more people. Which means, at last, the LBP may be ready to cross the digital divide that has separated us from the full power of the internet.
Robert Tatar is a refugee from the tech sector who now works as a woodworker in Ocean Park.
