Swallow with personality
I’m usually here to tell you about another shipwreck or two. But just now my maritime interest is flat, flat as the Flat Earth Society would have us believe our world is.
Last week’s Chinook Observer (Sept. 8, 2021), on the other hand, presented a living three-dimensional portrait of our endearing home territory.
The first thing that charmed me, since I tend to read back to front, are the fine photos of birds that Madeline Kalbach and Susan Stauffer print each week. Last week’s portrait of the alert violet-green swallow watching the photographer is so good; that little personality is all there and keeping close track of us. It puts me in mind of the summer day years back when I was lounging in our Oysterville backyard, enjoying the sun while lying in my aging lawn chair which had come with Green Stamps in another lifetime.
Gwen, the retired kid doctor whose house I shared, stopped to tell me something and as we chatted, we watched a small dark bird fly up from the ground over by the woodshed, aiming directly for me. I managed to get my right hand up between my chest and my chin, just as this young personality landed near my throat. There we were, beak to nose, both surprised. Young violet-green took a deep breath and swooped off.
Gwen, who enjoyed naming the year’s new crop of swallows — “Primo,” “Secundo,” “Tertius,” etc. — decided that my visitor was Tertius on his inaugural flight.
A sad loss
The next article that caught at me was the obituary of Teresa Lee Wiegardt Goodwin. Oh, grief … She wasn’t that old! Lung cancer?! I’m so sorry.
I met her years back when she worked for Sally Gavin at the gorgeous fabric shop upstairs from the long-gone Bookvendor in Long Beach. A pleasant, cheerful soul, who once said something that changed my thinking forever.
One afternoon, at the Buzy Beez office outfit in Ocean Park where Teresa then worked, the general conversation was discussing troubles young people were having. Teresa said, “… kids with attachment disorders …” and went on with her comment. Her phrase “attachment disorders” caught my attention, stuck in my mind, and sent me home to do some enlightening research. Sometime later, when I thanked her for saying something truly helpful, she responded, “Good — I’m glad I wasn’t just running my mouth.” No, indeed!
What a loss. My condolences to her family, loved ones, and friends.
And songs to the moon…
Whenever the noun “Oysterville” shows in a headline, I have to stop and attend. I spent 20 years of my life there, sharing my friend Gwen’s house and pursuits. The headline “Oysterville got along without ‘rescuers’" in the Letters to the Editor column, brought to mind, first, the old song, “Got along without ya, before I met ya, gonna get along without you now …” Then I saw it was Katherine Holway Smith who had written — well, I settled down for a good read.
Kate is a remarkable soul, a lady of many successful careers, a woman of wisdom who always remembers where she started from. Gwen’s antique farmhouse was across the street from the Holways’ 1930s modernist home. When Kate came down from Seattle, we’d offer her a glass of wine and enjoy a good chat.
One evening the moon was full and we ended up over at the Holways’, out on their small, cozy, windbreak of a patio, looking at the bay and admiring the full moon. Someone started singing and soon we all — Kate, Susan, Ann, Gwen and me — were singing to the moon: “Carolina Moon,” “Moon River,” “Shine On, Harvest Moon,” “When the Moon Comes Over the Mountain,” and many, many more. It was unforgettable, one of the best times I’ve ever had, I think.
On and on we went, enjoying ourselves and serenading the two so-called feral cats who called our two houses “home.” They played in the shrubbery as we played vocally.
At one point we noticed a couple who’d walked down the lane toward the bay reacting quietly to our impromptu concert. Probably never’d heard anything like that … I wonder if they knew they were listening to among others an operatically trained professional vocalist.
There are times I really miss Oysterville. It was always something unexpected with the Holways, and often musical. Lovely. Kate’s husband Doug could play anything on the piano!
Country girls
And, finally, Leisa Jennings’ article, “Once a country girl, a county girl for good,” is a jewel, a clear rendering of our home place, explaining for many of us why we are so drawn to Pacific County. A lovely, thoughtful piece.
The Chinook Observer is a remarkable weekly country newspaper; three cheers (“and a tiger”, as Mother would add) for it!
