The late Desmond Tutu once said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” After four years of Donald J. Trump’s presidency and more than a year since his failure to gain reelection, one logically can assume that a thinking person regardless of party affiliation would expect some honest disagreements between rank-and-file Republicans and their “beloved” 45th. But far too few have been recorded. This is particularly true when considering our 19th State District Rep. Jim Walsh.
So naturally we ask Rep. Walsh, “Are you one of Trump’s cherished lapdogs who has chosen to always walk in lockstep with MAGA as opposed to honestly representing your Twin Harbors constituents from both parties — and occasionally, just occasionally, living dangerously by disagreeing with 45?
For instance, your party during a conference in Utah called the Jan. 6 insurrection “legitimate political discourse.” And this was on top of an earlier GOP claim that the lawless, destructively riotous invasion of our capitol was a mere “tourist event.” Rep. Walsh, since you’ve seen fit not to challenge these ridiculous claims, can we all assume you hold no value to lives lost during the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Also, as a supposedly financially conservative Republican, do you consider $30-million damage to our capitol during the riot to be nothing more than harmless “tourist” activity? Rep. Walsh, your silence is defining. And frankly it’s a disgusting denial of reality. Surely your constituents would greatly appreciate your occasional challenge to the hard-right, anti-democracy Trump base that has literally kidnapped your Republican Party.
As a political operative claiming support for open and honest government, how is it that to date you have chosen silence — even condemnation — for the U.S. Congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection? Again, Rep. Walsh, you’ve obviously chosen to be on the side of the “oppressor” — at least according to the wisdom of Desmond Tutu.
For decades your Republican Party has shown little respect — in fact great impatience — for the general public’s capacity to govern. Now you and your fellow Republicans finally are openly expressing your distrust of Joe Blow’s capacity to govern. What else can we assume motivates Republican state legislators in at least 19 states who have crafted no less than 34 laws making it harder for Mr. Joe Blow to vote?
On top of that disgraceful activity, your party — with former Vice President Mike Pence the main exception — continually claims poor Mafia Don Trump was deprived of a second term by massive voter fraud. As someone pretending to respect law and order, do you not recognize that more than 60 federal court judges (some Trump appointees) ruled there was no substantial evidence to support election fraud claims. But then, twice-impeached Donald J. Trump has traditionally held himself above the law.
Rep. Walsh, you might consider aligning yourself from time to time with intelligent, thoughtful and morally strong Republicans like former Gov. Dan Evans. Late U.S. Sen. Slade Gorton also comes to mind as someone who provided the Republican Party with much-needed honesty and classy dignity. But to do so might mean abandoning your frightened redneck, gun-toting White supremacists preciously cultivated by you and your Trumpster buddies. Rep. Walsh, it’s time for you to bravely speak up and acknowledge reality — at least from time to time. You might even consider joining your fellow Republican Mitt Romney who, referring to the Jan. 6 riot, clearly stated, “What happened here was an insurrection incited by the president of the United States.”
And Rep. Walsh, can we assume your party no longer is adverse to greater government control in our daily lives? Come on, Rep. Walsh, why else would Republicans be trying to inject themselves into women’s management of their own bodies? Please explain to us how this squares with your party’s push to outlaw abortions! Your silence defines you, Rep. Walsh.
Perhaps most painful “silence” for your elderly constituents in our area is your shameful “go-along-to-get-along” with Trump’s repeated attempts to remove billions from Social Security funding. How do you justify that for the many senior citizens in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties?
Adding to Desmond Tutu’s insightful condemnation of neutrality relative to oppression we cannot help but add noted Lutheran Clergyman Dietrich Bonheoffer’s statement prior to his execution by Nazis: “To remain silent is to speak. And to refuse of act is to act.”
All human progress — scientific, social, political and theological — depends on the courage to doubt, to question, and the strength to follow reason. Rep. Walsh, have you no courage? Once in a while, try swimming against the current. After all, it’s only dead fish that always go with the flow.
