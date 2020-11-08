Salmon advocates must work together

To say there were mixed feelings on the Washington coast about tribes asserting fishing rights would be an enormous understatement. The tribal activism that boiled over 50 years ago this fall — and the landmark federal court decision that followed more than a decade later — were deeply controversial in the non-tribal fishing community.

Recalling that time in a 2003 article, Chinook Observer historian Nancy Lloyd observed: Hurricane warning flags might have accompanied the press releases announcing a particular judicial decision in February 1974. No 'perfect storm' would cause more upheaval in the Pacific coast fishing industry than the ruling issued by Federal Court Judge George Boldt.

The judge found that American Indians had the right to fish where they had always fished, commencing with treaties signed in the 1850s, and that tribes who had signed treaties with the U.S. government were entitled to 50 percent of each year's catch. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to review the decision; Judge Boldt's ruling was to be the law of the land.

This meant that non-Indian fishing quotas would have to be managed in such a way that half of each year's catch was available to Indian fishermen at their "usual and accustomed" fishing grounds. Enough salmon had to get far enough up the Columbia River and its tributaries for the up-river tribes to be able to harvest their quota. Fishermen at the mouth of the Columbia River were going to be severely restricted in their catch.

Salmon management and conservation remain hot-button issues, though it is also fair to say that the active enmity of those now long-ago days of Indian protests has largely faded away.

Here along the Lower Columbia River's main estuary, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe is in the midst of multi-year habitat restoration efforts aimed at enhancing salmon survival throughout the region. The Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission and the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission help lead efforts that help fish and all people who rely on them. This includes fixing culverts that block salmon migration, rebuilding damaged watersheds, and controlling predators.

As we have long said, salmon are best served by coalitions of tribal and non-tribal fishermen and conservationists all working together on behalf of scientific research, ongoing monitoring, lobbying and on-the-ground restoration work. This remains truer than ever as we mark a half century since Washington and Oregon tribes rose up on behalf of ancient rights that are protected by treaties.

—Chinook Observer

This fall marks the 50th anniversary of an event that sparked the landmark ruling by federal Judge George Boldt in U.S. v. Washington that upheld our treaty-reserved rights to hunt, fish and gather.

It was Sept. 9, 1970, the height of the Fish Wars that had rocked western Washington since the early 1960s. The state of Washington refused to recognize our treaty rights, and when we tried to exercise them we were arrested — often beaten — and thrown in jail. Our boats, motors, nets and other gear were confiscated along with any fish we might have caught.

Treaty rights are civil rights, just like your right to vote, and are protected under the U.S. Constitution as the “supreme law of the land.”

To defend our rights, tribes mounted a nonviolent resistance effort patterned after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s strategy in his civil rights campaign. “We marched with Dr. King, and when we returned home, we continued the struggle by protesting, getting arrested, getting out of jail and doing it all over again,” wrote our longtime leader, Billy Frank Jr.

“We had a fish camp under the Puyallup River Bridge and the state came down on us that day, just like they had many times before, to stop us from exercising our treaty right to fish. They gassed us and threw us all in jail. But someone else got gassed that day, too. His name was Stan Pitkin.”

A U.S. attorney for western Washington, Pitkin was part of the crowd that came to watch the arrest of more than 60 men, women and teenagers. Troubled by what he saw, he took the first steps to file U.S. v. Washington on behalf of the tribes, which led to Judge Boldt’s 1974 ruling. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Boldt decision in 1979.

In 50 years we’ve gone from fighting one another to honoring the struggle that has led us here today. Today the bridge spanning the site of the “Puyallup Bust” has been named the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge, or yabuk’wali, which means “place of a fight.”

Still, the fight for recognition of treaty rights continues throughout the world. Today in Nova Scotia, Canada, the Sipekne’katik and other First Nations are experiencing violence and threats from non-Indian fishermen and others as they try to exercise their treaty-guaranteed right to harvest lobster. Despite a 1999 Supreme Court ruling upholding the First Nations’ treaty fishing rights, the Canadian government has done little to address the issue.

The Boldt decision established us as natural resources co-managers with the state and upheld our right to half of the harvestable salmon returning annually to Washington waters.

But 50% of nothing is nothing, and that’s the direction our salmon stocks are heading. The reason is that we continue to lose salmon habitat faster than it can be restored and protected.

It’s easy to get discouraged about salmon recovery and other natural resources issues given the unprecedented rollback of environmental protection laws over the past few years. Those who were gassed, beaten and arrested underneath the Puyallup River Bridge on that day in 1970 were also discouraged after years of effort. But they didn’t give up and neither will we.

It might take another 50 years or more to achieve salmon recovery, but we will get there. Indian people have always lived in western Washington and we always will. We will never stop fighting for the health of our cultures, communities and natural resources — and we will never stop defending our treaty rights.

Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission (NWIFC) Chairwoman Lorraine Loomis writes her “Being Frank” commentaries in honor of long-time NWIFC Chairman Billy Frank Jr. in an effort to enhance communication between the Indian and non-Indian communities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.