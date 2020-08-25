PUD No. 2 Commissioner Debbie Oakes, second from right, and other local leaders met with U.S. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler in February to help formulate plans for better internet service. Also pictured are Pacific County EDC Diredtor Susan Yirku, Port of Willapa Bay Manager Jim Sayce, Pacific County Board of Commissioner Chairman Frank Wolfe and South Bend Mayor Julie Struck.