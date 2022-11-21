Washington Capitol
The Washington State Capitol in Olympia: Rigid partisanship means any shift in control is unforeseeable.

After all the drama and waves of massive spending, the 2022 elections resulted in very little change. Here in Washington state, that means Democrats will continue to govern, virtually unchallenged. I ran for the state Senate this year as an independent, largely because I felt compelled to do something to disrupt our calcified two-party system. I lost because in a Republican district Republican voters defaulted to voting for a Republican. But the race did give me an up-close perspective on our state’s current politics, and the evidence is clear that partisanship is now the only thing that matters.

Chris Vance

Washington state Republicans began the year with high hopes. They had the wind at their back due to the natural advantages the opposition party traditionally enjoy in a midterm election. They had a top of the ticket candidate, Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley, who was raising serious money. They were certain Rep. Kim Schrier was vulnerable in the 8th Congressional District. And they had recruited strong candidates for the Legislature in suburban districts they used to win.

Chris Vance of Sumner is a former chair of the Washington State Republican Party, and a former Metropolitan King County Council member and state representative. Vance is now a political independent, and a Senior Fellow at the Niskanen Center.

