Fred Jarrett

Fred Jarrett, chairman of the Washington Public Disclosure Commission

Fifty years ago this month, a band of good-government advocates fed up with secrecy in government and deteriorating public faith in politics took their cause to the Washington electorate, submitting 162,710 signatures to qualify Initiative 276 for the ballot.

Voters endorsed the sweeping effort to shed light on money in politics. The law they passed in 1972 (I-276), which established campaign-finance regulation in Washington and created the Public Disclosure Commission, remains a seminal achievement in the power of ordinary citizens to protect the integrity of our democratic system.

Fred Jarrett chairs the Washington state Public Disclosure Commission. He joined the PDC in 2019, following a long career in public service and elective office, and 35 years at The Boeing Company.

