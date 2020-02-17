I awoke sad, depressed, slow. We’ve had a death in the family. The one who passed on was friendly, patient, good-looking and well behaved. He didn’t take a seat on the sofa unless invited. His feet were clean and never soiled the carpet. He had a long life for his species, almost 19 years. He was our cat.
In all those years, Squeek (as we called him) only jumped on a kitchen counter once and, because we shouted “no” in unison, leapt down and never did it again — perhaps because there were always laps to use instead.
He was remarkably “tuned in” even when a kitten, living with his mom and litter mates with friends up the road. When they moved into a neighborhood more dangerous with traffic, he became our cat. Anthony gradually taught him to be an indoor/outdoor cat. Due to local raccoons, we didn’t have a pet door. Squeek had to tell us, often soundlessly, when he wanted outside or in so we would open a door. We trained him, and he trained us.
He was a big cat, 12 pounds with lush, black fur. Initially the only sound he’d make was a little squeak. Over time as we talked to him, he talked more, creating a vocabulary of sounds. At first, when a visitor arrived, Squeek disappeared outside for 24 hours. After enduring “implosive therapy” — getting petted vigorously for 30 minutes — administered by our cat-rescuing friend Michell, he must have reasoned, “These visitors aren’t so bad” because he stopped fleeing when a stranger showed up.
He’d been in decline for more than a year, poor hearing and vision plagued by cataracts. When we returned from a lengthy road trip, he was emaciated and dehydrated. A quick trip to the vet included the question, “If you want me to put him down, I’ll do it.” Without any discussion we both said no, and took Squeek home with a plethora of meds and procedures to see if he’d bounce back.
What followed was two weeks of injecting fluids from an IV bag and popping pills down his throat. He looked better immediately, indicating how devastating dehydration can be. His fur fluffed up, he purred, he walked around the house on his usual routes — but was almost incontinent. He stabilized but didn’t improve. We made a vet appointment for Friday, Dec. 27 for another assessment.
Even when blind, Squeek roamed our property using familiar scents; his attitude was always better on the days he’d been outside (just like mine after time outdoors). Squeek hadn’t been outside in weeks. That Thursday was warm and sunny. I put him on the south deck with his pillow, food and water. At one point, he was stretched out, basking in his solar-collecting fur.
We went for a walk on the beach and returned in the late afternoon. I hopped out of the car, concerned that Squeek would be cold and opened the door to our entry, which has a full height glass door facing the south deck. There he was, not on the deck, but walking in the yard 20 feet south of the house, slowly, deliberately. It seemed miraculous because his steps faltered so often in the house, but he wasn’t wobbling.
That night I slept very badly. How could I decide to end Squeek’s life, even with so little quality? On Friday morning, Anthony woke first; a few minutes later he announced “Squeek died!” Jumping up, I went to Squeek’s “suite.” There he was, a few steps from his bed, a dried pool of blood near his mouth. My reaction was a mixture of sadness and joy: I didn’t have to make that fateful decision. He went on his own!
By the time Squeek died, he had many friends; the email list announcing his death kept growing. Responses were immediate: “Best cat I ever knew.” “He’ll be missed.” I hope when I go, the list of mourners is as long and sincere as Squeek’s.
He had a simple burial, wrapped in a white cotton shroud, the required three feet under, a gathering of stones on top, all sheltered by a 60-foot hemlock. Just like I want to go — on my own with a simple resting spot.
Weeks later, old routines bring sad feelings: Coming home, I expect to find him waiting for us on the porch or in his bed. Watching movies meant he would sit between us on the couch, the only time he had that privilege. Bedtime for us meant put the cat out. It’s the little things, the routines, where grief arrives.
Victoria Stoppiello is an occasional contributor to the Observer; she frequently reads her fishing related essays at Astoria’s Fisher Poets Gathering. You can reach her at anthonyvictoria1@gmail.com.
