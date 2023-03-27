The state Supreme Court announced a decision Friday, March 24 to uphold the tax on capital gains income. The tax was passed by legislative Democrats in 2021 and opposed by every Republican member of the Legislature.

This is a political betrayal of the people of Washington state. Anyone who thinks this new income tax will stay small and will only hurt the rich hasn’t been paying attention to history. Big broad-based income taxes always start like this one, as we have seen on the national level and in state after state. Our Democratic colleagues did it again.

Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, is the ranking Republican on the Senate State Government Committee, offered the following comment on the new state tax.

