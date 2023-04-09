AR-15 weapons

AR-15-style rifles come in many sizes and have many options, depending on the manufacturer. The part shown bottom center is the lower receiver without the receiver extension, rear takedown pin, and buttstock.

Today the Washington Legislature passed the 38th bill since 2018 to restrict gun rights in the state of Washington, and it got no further toward ending violence in the than it did with the last 37.

By now, you would think we could face the truth. Passing more laws to restrict gun ownership won’t solve a thing. And next year I’m sure we’ll be back in Olympia, debating yet another proposal to restrict our Second Amendment rights, then another and another.

Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, ranking Republican on the Senate State Government Committee, offered the following comment on the legislative ban on assault-weapon sales.

