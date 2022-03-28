Today is the birthday of Vincent van Gogh, the well-known painter whose severe changes in mood and energy were diagnosed as bipolar disorder after his death. For many of us locally who live directly or indirectly with various forms of bipolar conditions, today offers an opportunity to move toward more understanding. and less judgment about these experiences.
Language. Mass media reports of a person acting violent or being incarcerated add to the stereotype of a bipolar person as extreme and dangerous. Even the phrase “I am bipolar” implies that a brain-based disorder is the whole of a person’s identity. We are all complicated individuals, whether dealing with heart disease, ADD, diabetes, or other circumstances that affect daily life. Seeing someone with one of the bipolar-related brain disorders as a human being first lessens the shame and stigma that separate us from each other.
Genetics. Conversations with local friends about their histories confirms that bipolar conditions have strong genetic links. Some refer to suicides by close and distant family members. Others have mentioned unusual behaviors, including a person who hides from others for years or has frequent episodes of anger or weeping. People may stay silent about “different” family members, but sensitive children see and hear them and wonder about themselves.
Energies. Changes in sleep, talk, and activity are major marks of bipolar problems. One friend talked of not sleeping for days at the age of 13. Another started cutting herself at 9 and made several suicide attempts in her teens. People who are living with a person with bipolar disorder have told me that they see mood cycles that happening within a single day or over weeks and months.
Substances. It may seem as if mood and energy changes are not painful. Some folks clearly find them fun. But for a person sensitive to unexpected body and brain changes, feeling weird and not knowing why can be hurtful at a deep level. The phrase “medicating the pain” is used by people who have attempted to use alcohol and other drugs to feel calmer and less agitated in the middle of the chaos in their brains. That double trouble, as I think of it, is an ongoing challenge. Alcohol or drug rehab without focusing also on the brain illness can lead to continuing failure at being clean and sober. And the problem has grown with the widespread prescribing by doctors of opiate medicines. One friend, who was in a coma during multiple surgeries from an auto accident, was given a constant morphine drip years ago. He became addicted after he left the hospital, and had to work very hard to become clean and sober. Only after years of sobriety did he learn that he had a bipolar disorder as well.
Work. People I know living with bipolar conditions often struggle with the demands of fulltime paid employment. Job loss, substance use, and moves from one location to another all affect perceptions of whether an individual is viewed as a reliable worker or not. I have seen positive local examples of adaptive scheduling, quiet times or spaces for physical activity, and safe disclosure by everyone involved, to produce effective work and dedicated employees.
Supports. The essential supports for anyone experiencing a bipolar illness are appropriate medicines, therapy, and personal support. Bipolar conditions are serious brain-based illnesses, complex and chronic. They do not heal themselves. Recent research shows the effectiveness of mood stabilizers in particular. They provide reliable continuing help with sleep and other basic functions. Experienced therapists help clients to recognize past traumas and build more solid beliefs in their own worth. As for personal support, families and close friends are crucial anchors; they keep people connected to the community, remind them of ways they can help others, and step in when needed.
Risks. Unfortunately, America’s dominant cultural norm is that boys and men are supposed to “man up,” to be physically and emotionally strong and not to show vulnerability. Even in the 2020s, many women are allowed, even expected, to admit anxiety and depression. As a result, many men in deep emotional pain fail to share it with anyone else, including their partners. Many women experiencing a mix of emotions and moods may tell a doctor or friend about their depression, but brief appointments don’t include the family history, seasonal variation, or anxious energies. Doctor-prescribed antidepressants may work for a while, but many of them fail to deal with the underlying brain issues. Sadly, men who feel less than worthwhile use firearms much more often than women to end their pain. Luckily some sports celebrities are opening up about their emotional struggles. Bit by bit the shame and stigma about mental health conditions are decreasing. This may be one positive side effect of our two years with covid-19.
Strategies. Surviving and thriving in a complex life is not simple, but it is not impossible. As one friend told me, “Keeping my life on track takes work, but it’s worth it.” I agree. I hear from others and believe for myself that different strategies of self-care, including reaching out, are effective for different people. Among those I am aware of are journaling, yoga, spiritual gatherings, walking (alone, with a friend or a pet), playing or singing music, volunteering, reading, gardening, writing, and watching TV or DVDs. [Two options that work for others more than me are cleaning house and social media!]
The point of having strategies for your daily life is simple: to honor yourself as a person, to know what gives you meaning, and to give and receive hope and kindness wherever you are.
